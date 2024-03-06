This pan-fried snapper and passionfruit-mango salsa pair perfectly together.
This is a great way to use passionfruit when your vine is laden. If you have excess, freeze them — there’s nothing better than having a stash on hand for the cooler months.
- Mix the passionfruit, mango, spring onion, chilli, lemon juice and dill into a medium-sized bowl. Let it sit for 20 minutes before serving.
- Wash and pat dry the snapper. In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter until hot. Cook the snapper skin side down for 4-5 minutes until crispy. Then turn for a further couple of minutes.
