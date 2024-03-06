Food & Drink

Pan-fried Snapper With Passionfruit-Mango Salsa Recipe

By Angela Casley
In this easy dinner recipe, snapper and salsa pair perfectly. Photo / Babiche Martens

This pan-fried snapper and passionfruit-mango salsa pair perfectly together.

This is a great way to use passionfruit when your vine is laden. If you have excess, freeze them — there’s nothing better than having a stash on hand for the cooler months.

PAN-FRIED SNAPPER WITH PASSIONFRUIT SALSA RECIPE

Makes 2 cups of salsa

½ cup passionfruit pulp

1 cup diced mango

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp chopped red chilli

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp chopped dill

600g snapper fillets, skin on

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

Salt and pepper, to season
  1. Mix the passionfruit, mango, spring onion, chilli, lemon juice and dill into a medium-sized bowl. Let it sit for 20 minutes before serving.
  2. Wash and pat dry the snapper. In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter until hot. Cook the snapper skin side down for 4-5 minutes until crispy. Then turn for a further couple of minutes.

