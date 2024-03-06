This pan-fried snapper and passionfruit-mango salsa pair perfectly together.

This is a great way to use passionfruit when your vine is laden. If you have excess, freeze them — there’s nothing better than having a stash on hand for the cooler months.

PAN-FRIED SNAPPER WITH PASSIONFRUIT SALSA RECIPE Makes 2 cups of salsa

½ cup passionfruit pulp ½ cup passionfruit pulp 1 cup diced mango 1 cup diced mango 2 spring onions, thinly sliced 2 spring onions, thinly sliced 1 Tbsp chopped red chilli 1 Tbsp chopped red chilli 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp chopped dill 2 Tbsp chopped dill 600g snapper fillets, skin on 600g snapper fillets, skin on 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp butter Salt and pepper, to season Salt and pepper, to season

Mix the passionfruit, mango, spring onion, chilli, lemon juice and dill into a medium-sized bowl. Let it sit for 20 minutes before serving. Wash and pat dry the snapper. In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter until hot. Cook the snapper skin side down for 4-5 minutes until crispy. Then turn for a further couple of minutes.

More seafood recipes

We’re hooked on these dishes.

Fish pies topped with creamy kūmara mash. sneak a few green vegetables into the filling.

Asparagus, fish and prawn risotto. A lush seafood risotto to warm cool evenings.

Tuna poke bowl with avocado and edamame. A good poke bowl loaded with healthy vibes is ideal for summer eating. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Pan-fried fish with noodle salad and chilli lime dressing. Pan-fried fish served alongside a refreshing spring green noodle salad will leave you feeling invigorated and healthy.