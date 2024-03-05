These corn and courgette fritters are best served hot with crème fraiche or sweet chilli (or both).

Fritters are a breezy midweek meal, served within a half hour. They’re best enjoyed with seasonal fare — calling for corn and courgettes at this sunny time of year. Serve with a balsamic-drenched side salad. You could also swap fresh corn for frozen in the colder months.

CORN AND COURGETTE FRITTERS RECIPE Makes 16

2 medium courgettes, grated
1 cup corn
2 spring onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp lemon zest
3 eggs
1 cup grated parmesan
½ cup chopped parsley
½ cup self-rising flour
1 tsp salt, a few grinds of pepper
2 Tbsp oil to cook
Crème fraiche or sweet chilli, to serve

Place the courgettes into a clean tea towel and squeeze out any excess water. In a large bowl, mix well with the courgettes, corn, spring onions, garlic, zest, eggs, parmesan, parsley, flour, salt and pepper. Let it stand for 10 minutes. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture, cooking a few at a time for 3-4 minutes, then turning for 2 minutes. Continue to cook the remaining mixture. Serve with a scoop of crème fraiche or sweet chilli.

