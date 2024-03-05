These corn and courgette fritters are best served hot with crème fraiche or sweet chilli (or both).
Fritters are a breezy midweek meal, served within a half hour. They’re best enjoyed with seasonal fare — calling for corn and courgettes at this sunny time of year. Serve with a balsamic-drenched side salad. You could also swap fresh corn for frozen in the colder months.
- Place the courgettes into a clean tea towel and squeeze out any excess water.
- In a large bowl, mix well with the courgettes, corn, spring onions, garlic, zest, eggs, parmesan, parsley, flour, salt and pepper. Let it stand for 10 minutes.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture, cooking a few at a time for 3-4 minutes, then turning for 2 minutes. Continue to cook the remaining mixture.
- Serve with a scoop of crème fraiche or sweet chilli.
More courgette recipes
Salads, pasta dishes and more.
