You will find ghee at your local supermarket. Its delicious, slightly nutty flavour is perfect for frying. With no milk or water content, you won’t get the sputtering you get with butter. It can be used just like butter in baking or spread on toast.
SPINACH AND RICOTTA BALLS RECIPE Serves 4
300g ricotta 120g spinach, wilted ¼ onion, grated 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 egg yolks 1 cup grated parmesan 1 Tbsp plain flour 1 Tbsp grated lemon zest Salt and pepper, to taste 50g ghee or butter
- Place the ricotta into a fine sieve over a bowl. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Place the ricotta in a bowl. Squeeze any excess liquid from the spinach and add to the ricotta with the onion, garlic, yolks, parmesan, flour, zest, salt and pepper to taste. With damp hands, use a teaspoon to roll in small balls. Place on a floured tray. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours to set or until ready to cook.
- Bring a large pot of salt water to a simmer. Carefully place 2 or 3 balls into the water and cook for 3 or 4 minutes. They will pop to the surface when cooked. Continue to cook the remainder.
- Melt the ghee or butter in a large frying pan until hot. Add the balls and gently toss. Serve hot with a little extra cheese.