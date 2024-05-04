Food & Drink

Greek Lamb Loaves Recipe

By Angela Casley
Serve this rich loaf with a leafy salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Turn to these herb-flecked oven-baked loaves if you’re seeking comfort.

These tasty mini loaves come together quickly on a weeknight. I use tins that are 4cm by 6cm, but you can adjust the recipe to suit any size. Pair with a side salad for a well-balanced plate.

GREEK LAMB LOAVES RECIPE

Makes 4-6

400g minced lamb

½ onion, chopped fine

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 egg

1 Tbsp chopped rosemary

¼ cup chopped sundried tomatoes

100g feta, crumbled

Rosemary stalk, to garnish
Sauce

½ cup yoghurt

50g feta crumbled

1 tsp chopped rosemary
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease the base of 4 mini loaf tins.
  2. In a large bowl mix the lamb, onion, garlic, tomato paste, egg, rosemary, tomatoes and feta. Evenly fill the mini loaf tins and place a piece of rosemary on top.
  3. Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let them sit for a few minutes.
  4. Combine the yoghurt, feta and rosemary to serve alongside the loaves.

From tarts to oven roasts.

Give your lamb leg a leg-up with lemon and rosemary. This aromatic lamb dish features garden-fresh rosemary and plenty of citrus.

Sticky, sweet lamb cutlets fit for a crowd. They’re slathered in a pomegranate sauce that elevates this dish to something brilliant.

Roast chicken with tarragon and fennel. Smothered in a special, mustardy butter, this roast is an elevated classic.

Caramelised onion and sardine tart. Frozen puff pastry makes this delicious tart recipe a breeze.

Soft tacos filled with jackfruit. We love this vegetarian version of tacos, which is a cinch to put together.

