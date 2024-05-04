Turn to these herb-flecked oven-baked loaves if you’re seeking comfort.

These tasty mini loaves come together quickly on a weeknight. I use tins that are 4cm by 6cm, but you can adjust the recipe to suit any size. Pair with a side salad for a well-balanced plate.

GREEK LAMB LOAVES RECIPE Makes 4-6

400g minced lamb 400g minced lamb ½ onion, chopped fine ½ onion, chopped fine 2 cloves garlic, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp tomato paste 2 Tbsp tomato paste 1 egg 1 egg 1 Tbsp chopped rosemary 1 Tbsp chopped rosemary ¼ cup chopped sundried tomatoes ¼ cup chopped sundried tomatoes 100g feta, crumbled 100g feta, crumbled Rosemary stalk, to garnish Rosemary stalk, to garnish

Sauce ½ cup yoghurt ½ cup yoghurt 50g feta crumbled 50g feta crumbled 1 tsp chopped rosemary 1 tsp chopped rosemary

Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease the base of 4 mini loaf tins. In a large bowl mix the lamb, onion, garlic, tomato paste, egg, rosemary, tomatoes and feta. Evenly fill the mini loaf tins and place a piece of rosemary on top. Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let them sit for a few minutes. Combine the yoghurt, feta and rosemary to serve alongside the loaves.

