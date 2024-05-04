Turn to these herb-flecked oven-baked loaves if you’re seeking comfort.
These tasty mini loaves come together quickly on a weeknight. I use tins that are 4cm by 6cm, but you can adjust the recipe to suit any size. Pair with a side salad for a well-balanced plate.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease the base of 4 mini loaf tins.
- In a large bowl mix the lamb, onion, garlic, tomato paste, egg, rosemary, tomatoes and feta. Evenly fill the mini loaf tins and place a piece of rosemary on top.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Let them sit for a few minutes.
- Combine the yoghurt, feta and rosemary to serve alongside the loaves.
