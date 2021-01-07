Lamb Filo Cigars Recipe

No fluffing around making pastry here, just whip a packet of filo from the fridge, butter, wrap and bake with this flavoursome minced lamb filling. Seal the remaining filo and use for a another dish within the use by date.
LAMB FILO CIGARS Makes 12
1 Tbsp oil 400g lamb mince 2 shallots 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 green chilli, chopped 1 tsp cumin ½ tsp allspice ¼ tsp turmeric 100g feta ½ cup toasted pine nuts Salt and pepper to taste 12 sheets filo 50g melted butter
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the lamb cooking for 8-10 minutes until lightly browned. Add the shallots, garlic and chilli cooking for a further 4 minutes. Stir through the cumin, allspice and turmeric for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool
- Crumble through the feta and pine nuts reserving a few for garnish. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- When ready to roll the cigars brush 1 piece of filo with butter and fold in half. Place some of the filling on one end. Fold the ends in and brush again. Roll into a cigar shape. Continue with the remainder. Place onto baking paper on an oven tray.
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Brush the filo with the remaining butter and bake for 15 minutes until crispy and golden.