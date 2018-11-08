Food & Drink

Sumac Lamb Loins With Olive & Herb Salsa

By Angela Casley
Viva
Enjoy these lamb loins however you like — with vegetables, tossed through a salad or in a sandwich. Photo / Babiche Martens

A loin of lamb is one of my favourite cuts, with absolutely no waste. Bring it to room temperature before cooking quickly in a frying pan or, even better, on the barbecue. This is a versatile cut, served here with char-grilled vegetables — or try the lamb sliced and tossed through a salad. It is even delicious in crunchy bread with a dollop of aioli and handful of rocket.

SUMAC LAMB LOINS WITH OLIVE & HERB SALSA RECIPE

Serves 4

Sumac Lamb Loins

1 Tbsp sumac

1 tsp each ground cumin and coriander

1 Tbsp black and white sesame seeds

1/2 tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper

2 lamb loins

2 Tbsp olive oil
Salsa

6 large green olives, stones removed

1/4 cup chopped coriander

1 tsp chopped capers

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Green vegetables to serve
  1. Combine the sumac, cumin, sesame seeds, coriander, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Spread on a plate. Rub the loins all over with oil, then roll in the spices. Set aside while you make the salsa.
  2. Chop the olives roughly. In a bowl combine the with the coriander, capers and lemon juice.
  3. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat and fry the lamb for 3-4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Leave to rest for a further 5 minutes, then slice thinly.
  4. Serve with salsa and char-grilled greens.

