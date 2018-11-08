A loin of lamb is one of my favourite cuts, with absolutely no waste. Bring it to room temperature before cooking quickly in a frying pan or, even better, on the barbecue. This is a versatile cut, served here with char-grilled vegetables — or try the lamb sliced and tossed through a salad. It is even delicious in crunchy bread with a dollop of aioli and handful of rocket.
Serves 4
- Combine the sumac, cumin, sesame seeds, coriander, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Spread on a plate. Rub the loins all over with oil, then roll in the spices. Set aside while you make the salsa.
- Chop the olives roughly. In a bowl combine the with the coriander, capers and lemon juice.
- Heat a frying pan to a medium heat and fry the lamb for 3-4 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Leave to rest for a further 5 minutes, then slice thinly.
- Serve with salsa and char-grilled greens.