The browner the bananas the better for this rhubarb loaf recipe.

I guarantee this rhubarb loaf will not last the day. Still warm from the oven, it is divine. The more ripe (and brown) the bananas, the better for this recipe.

RHUBARB AND BANANA LOAF RECIPE Makes 1 loaf

2 very ripe bananas 2 very ripe bananas 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 120g butter, room temperature 120g butter, room temperature ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar 2 cups flour 2 cups flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking soda 1 cup chopped rhubarb, plus 1 stalk 1 cup chopped rhubarb, plus 1 stalk

Preheat the oven to 175C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with paper. Mash the bananas in a dish and add the eggs and vanilla. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the banana mix in two lots. Stir through the flour, baking powder and soda, mixing well. Gently add the rhubarb, mixing in. Pour the batter into the loaf tin. Cut the remaining stalk in lengths to fit into the loaf and dot on the top, pressing in slightly.

