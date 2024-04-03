The browner the bananas the better for this rhubarb loaf recipe.
I guarantee this rhubarb loaf will not last the day. Still warm from the oven, it is divine. The more ripe (and brown) the bananas, the better for this recipe.
- Preheat the oven to 175C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with paper.
- Mash the bananas in a dish and add the eggs and vanilla.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the banana mix in two lots.
- Stir through the flour, baking powder and soda, mixing well. Gently add the rhubarb, mixing in. Pour the batter into the loaf tin. Cut the remaining stalk in lengths to fit into the loaf and dot on the top, pressing in slightly.
More great things to bake
Tarts, slices, biscuits and more.
The easiest peach and honey tarts — with only four ingredients. These peach and honey tarts are golden, gorgeous and simple.
A bright and buttery German plum cake. Sweet, tart and the kind of cake you can eat for breakfast.
This simple chocolate and pistachio slice requires no baking. White chocolate, chopped pistachios and sweet biscuits combine in this heavenly treat.
What makes custard slices even better? Passionfruit and blueberries. It’s the wildly easy-to-make slice you’ve been searching for.
Peanut butter, oat and chocolate bites for those with biscuits on the brain. These crunchy, sweet and salty bites are easy to make but hard to stop eating.