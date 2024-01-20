These sweet-salty peanut butter, oat and chocolate biscuits are easy to make but hard to stop eating.
A jar of these biscuits sitting on the bench will not last long. You could make them bigger, but bite-size is perfect to fit into your lunchbox, ready for a sneaky snack.
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Place the peanut butter, sesame seeds, oats, banana, vanilla and cinnamon into a kitchen processor. Pulse until well combined. Add the chocolate and pulse just once so as not to crush it.
- Place the mixture into large walnut-sized balls on the tray. Flatten a little. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
- Store in an airtight container or jar.
More biscuit recipes
