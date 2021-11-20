Grandma’s White Chocolate-Dipped Shortbread

Some of the best recipes are the ones you can make on a whim and guarantee the ingredients will be in the pantry. For an impromptu baking session, what’s not to love about buttery, creamy shortbread? Dip some in chocolate to make it a little special.
GRANDMA'S SHORTBREAD RECIPE Makes 20
225g butter, softened 1 cup icing sugar 1 ½ cup plain flour 1 cup cornflour 1 Tbsp lemon zest 100g white chocolate
- Preheat the oven to 150C. Lightly grease an oven tray.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Sift in the plain flour and cornflour with the lemon zest, stirring until the dough is formed. Place in a piece of baking paper, wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Roll out dough until 5mm in thickness and cut with a cookie cutter or knife into one shape or several. Cook for 25 minutes until just cooked. Cool on a wire rack.
- Melt the chocolate over a pot of simmering water without it touching the water until smooth. Cool for a few minutes then dip some or all of the shortbread. Cool on a rack.