Food & Drink

Recipe: Macadamia & Ginger Florentines With Dark Chocolate

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
This zesty biscuit is packed with nuts and fruit — festive and flavourful. Photo / Babiche Martens

These Florentines make a great gift, either packaged in a nice tin or a bag with a festive ribbon. Any nuts will suffice for Florentines, but macadamias are my favourite. You can use a mix, just make sure they are sliced. If you are making ahead of time, refrigerate until ready to package.

MACADAMIA AND GINGER FLORENTINES RECIPE

Makes 20

100g macadamia nuts, sliced

¼ cup crystallised ginger, sliced

¼ cup cranberries

75g butter, cubed

125g brown sugar

120g dark chocolate
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
  2. In a bowl combine the nuts, ginger and cranberries.
  3. Place the butter and sugar in a medium-sized pot. Slowly bring to the heat, stirring to melt the butter and sugar until just starting to bubble. Remove from the heat.
  4. Tip in the dry ingredients, mixing well.
  5. Place tablespoons of mixture well apart on the baking tray allowing for spreading, about 7-8 to a tray. Flatten slightly with the back of the spoon. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove and cool on the tray before moving to a rack. You may need to cook in batches.
  6. Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and cool for 5 minutes.
  7. Spread chocolate on the base of the biscuits, then place on a rack to allow the chocolate to set.
  8. Store in an airtight container.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5