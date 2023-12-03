These Florentines make a great gift, either packaged in a nice tin or a bag with a festive ribbon. Any nuts will suffice for Florentines, but macadamias are my favourite. You can use a mix, just make sure they are sliced. If you are making ahead of time, refrigerate until ready to package.
MACADAMIA AND GINGER FLORENTINES RECIPE Makes 20
100g macadamia nuts, sliced ¼ cup crystallised ginger, sliced ¼ cup cranberries 75g butter, cubed 125g brown sugar 120g dark chocolate
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- In a bowl combine the nuts, ginger and cranberries.
- Place the butter and sugar in a medium-sized pot. Slowly bring to the heat, stirring to melt the butter and sugar until just starting to bubble. Remove from the heat.
- Tip in the dry ingredients, mixing well.
- Place tablespoons of mixture well apart on the baking tray allowing for spreading, about 7-8 to a tray. Flatten slightly with the back of the spoon. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove and cool on the tray before moving to a rack. You may need to cook in batches.
- Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and cool for 5 minutes.
- Spread chocolate on the base of the biscuits, then place on a rack to allow the chocolate to set.
- Store in an airtight container.