Food & Drink

Passionfruit & Blueberry Custard Slice Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Serve this passionfruit and blueberry custard slice with lightly whipped cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

This passionfruit and blueberry custard slice is the wildly easy-to-make treat you’ve been searching for.

I have used fresh blueberries, but frozen raspberries or other fruits are also delicious. This slice is perfect to serve as a dessert or with an afternoon cuppa.

PASSIONFRUIT AND BLUEBERRY CUSTARD SLICE RECIPE

Makes 16 pieces
Base

1 cup self-rising flour

½ cup ground almonds

1 tsp ground ginger

100g melted butter
Filling

3 eggs, whisked

½ cup sugar

1 cup cream

1 Tbsp lemon zest

½ cup passionfruit pulp

½ cup blueberries
To serve

Lightly whipped cream
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  2. Place the flour, almonds, ginger and butter in a kitchen processor or bowl. Whizz until well combined. Press into a 20 x 30cm slice tin. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.
  3. For the filling, mix the eggs, sugar, cream, zest, and passionfruit in a bowl. Pour onto the base. Dot in the blueberries. Bake for 25 minutes or until just set. Remove and cool completely before cutting into slices.
  4. Serve with a dollop of cream.

More baking recipes

An assortment of delicious slices.

Homemade Snickers slice. Satisfy your Snickers bar cravings with this homemade alternative.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Banana coconut slice. A decadent raw slice that’s packed full of natural goodness.

Gooey caramel macadamia slice. This extra-luscious slice will be a staple in your baking repertoire.

Blueberry Bakewell slice. For a fruity and delicious treat to top off afternoon tea, try this moreish slice.

Chocolate marshmallow slice. A light, fluffy treat with just the right amount of chocolatey, biscuity sweetness.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5