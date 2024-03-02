This passionfruit and blueberry custard slice is the wildly easy-to-make treat you’ve been searching for.
I have used fresh blueberries, but frozen raspberries or other fruits are also delicious. This slice is perfect to serve as a dessert or with an afternoon cuppa.
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Place the flour, almonds, ginger and butter in a kitchen processor or bowl. Whizz until well combined. Press into a 20 x 30cm slice tin. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.
- For the filling, mix the eggs, sugar, cream, zest, and passionfruit in a bowl. Pour onto the base. Dot in the blueberries. Bake for 25 minutes or until just set. Remove and cool completely before cutting into slices.
- Serve with a dollop of cream.
