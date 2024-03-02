This passionfruit and blueberry custard slice is the wildly easy-to-make treat you’ve been searching for.

I have used fresh blueberries, but frozen raspberries or other fruits are also delicious. This slice is perfect to serve as a dessert or with an afternoon cuppa.

PASSIONFRUIT AND BLUEBERRY CUSTARD SLICE RECIPE Makes 16 pieces

Base 1 cup self-rising flour 1 cup self-rising flour ½ cup ground almonds ½ cup ground almonds 1 tsp ground ginger 1 tsp ground ginger 100g melted butter 100g melted butter

Filling 3 eggs, whisked 3 eggs, whisked ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar 1 cup cream 1 cup cream 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest ½ cup passionfruit pulp ½ cup passionfruit pulp ½ cup blueberries ½ cup blueberries

To serve Lightly whipped cream Lightly whipped cream

Preheat the oven to 170C. Place the flour, almonds, ginger and butter in a kitchen processor or bowl. Whizz until well combined. Press into a 20 x 30cm slice tin. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool. For the filling, mix the eggs, sugar, cream, zest, and passionfruit in a bowl. Pour onto the base. Dot in the blueberries. Bake for 25 minutes or until just set. Remove and cool completely before cutting into slices. Serve with a dollop of cream.

More baking recipes

An assortment of delicious slices.

Homemade Snickers slice. Satisfy your Snickers bar cravings with this homemade alternative. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Banana coconut slice. A decadent raw slice that’s packed full of natural goodness.

Gooey caramel macadamia slice. This extra-luscious slice will be a staple in your baking repertoire.

Blueberry Bakewell slice. For a fruity and delicious treat to top off afternoon tea, try this moreish slice.