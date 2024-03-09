White chocolate, chopped pistachios and sweet biscuits combine in this heavenly no-bake slice recipe.

This is a great slice to make ahead of time to take on trips or picnics for family and friends. Have it refrigerated and ready to go. You can line the tin with edible rice paper, leaving no need to remove it.

CHOCOLATE AND PISTACHIO NO-BAKE SLICE RECIPE Serves 12

120g butter 120g butter ¼ cup golden syrup ¼ cup golden syrup 300g dark chocolate 300g dark chocolate 200g plain sweet biscuits, crushed 200g plain sweet biscuits, crushed ½ cup roughly chopped pistachios ½ cup roughly chopped pistachios ½ cup white chocolate bits ½ cup white chocolate bits

Line a round 20cm tin with paper. Place the butter and golden syrup into a medium-sized pot, slowly heating until melted. Stir through the chocolate until smooth. Remove from the heat and cool for a few minutes. Stir through the biscuits, half the pistachios and white chocolate bits. Spread it evenly into the tin. Sprinkle with the remaining pistachios and white chocolate. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before cutting into pieces. Store in a container in the fridge until needed.

More great slices

Baking recipes to bookmark.

Blueberry bakewell slice. For a fruity and delicious treat to top off afternoon tea, try this moreish slice.

Gooey caramel macadamia slice. This extra-luscious slice will be a staple in your baking repertoire.

Chocolate marshmallow slice. A light, fluffy treat with just the right amount of chocolatey, biscuity sweetness. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Nigel Slater’s marsala almond chocolate slice. “Roasted nuts, dark chocolate. A marriage made in heaven.”