12 Warming Dinner Recipes To Keep The Cold Away

The evenings are beginning to bite. Fight the cold with these warming dinner recipes.

When you’re retreating from the chilly evenings, there will be certain methods you look to find some warmth – woolly socks, dressing gowns or cosy slippers might do the trick.

In this recipe collection, you’ll find deeply savoury flavours, nourishing broths and melty cheese to enjoy on these hibernating evenings.

You’ll find differing levels of effort here. If you have the patience for a slow-cook, you could enjoy fall-off-the-bone beef short rib. But, if you’d prefer to throw everything into one pot and just sit down (valid), there’s a bowl of ramen for you.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In this recipe, Angela Casley provides instructions for making dosa using rice flour and ground besan. You can bookmark this guidance to pair your future curries with the crispy side (though it pairs well with the rich savoury flavours of this lamb offering).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Need a dish that comes together quickly? Consider this one-pan mixture, which has all the vegetables and protein you need at the end of a busy day. You could swap courgettes for more appropriate seasonal fare too (brocolli is an easy substitution).

Photo / Babiche Martens

It looks impressive, but this salmon serving is so simple. The homemade pesto could be altered to your preferences, but this recipe offers a good base to start with – basil leaves, garlic, parmesan, lemon and pine nuts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The broth of this ramen gains its flavour from a mix of soy, mirin, miso paste and kombu, creating a deeply savoury sip. To offer a citrusy refresh, you could also finish with a squeeze of lime.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have a little more time reserved in your evenings, consider this slow-cooked dish. It has beef short ribs simmering in a garlicky, chilli-flecked sauce for one and a half hours, creating a melty, pull-apart texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make falafel from scratch and shallow-fry them for an infinitely crispier and lighter texture. In this recipe, they are paired with toasty flatbread, kūmara and fresh vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a recipe you can set and forget. It only requires one pot and involves chicken thighs cooked with seasonal vegetables, including carrots, swede and leek (frozen vegetables will also work for this dish).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A good-quality beef stock will imbue this bowl with plenty of flavour, as does a generous tablespoon of gochujang. Think about the cooking time when you’re adding your chosen vegetables, to avoid overcooked, limp greens.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Swap out the yoghurt for a vegan-friendly wrap, filled with marinated tofu, avocado and coleslaw. Mushrooms are the main provider of flavour for this dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This chicken is seasoned for extra savoury flavour with a mix of shallots, garlic, cumin, coriander, and salt and pepper. The pesto, made with flat-leaf parsley, garlic and lemon, draws on wintry notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There aren’t many dishes that offer comfort like this one. The salty, zingy broth is filled with autumn-appropriate vegetables – leeks, celery stalks and carrots.

Photo / Babiche Martens