Pumpkin & Pulses Red Curry Recipe


By Angela Casley
Cosy up with this pumpkin and pulse curry. Photo / Babiche Martens

A hearty, plant-based curry with pumpkin, lentils and chickpeas – perfect over hot rice.

These make a perfect pairing: sweet and creamy, creating a hearty combination when served on hot, steaming rice. It’s also a great plant-based option.

PUMPKIN AND PULSES CURRY

Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp red curry paste

420g tin coconut cream

½ cup water

400g pumpkin, peeled and cubed

1 cup each of tinned lentils and chickpeas

150g green beans

1 cup chopped coriander, plus a little to garnish

Salt and pepper

Hot rice, to serve
  1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, and cook until a wonderful aroma develops. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute.
  2. Gradually pour in the coconut cream and water, then simmer. Add the pumpkin and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it softens.
  3. Add the pulses, green beans and coriander, stirring until everything is well combined and heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Serve on hot rice with some extra coriander to garnish.

