A hearty, plant-based curry with pumpkin, lentils and chickpeas – perfect over hot rice.
These make a perfect pairing: sweet and creamy, creating a hearty combination when served on hot, steaming rice. It’s also a great plant-based option.
PUMPKIN AND PULSES CURRY Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp red curry paste 420g tin coconut cream ½ cup water 400g pumpkin, peeled and cubed 1 cup each of tinned lentils and chickpeas 150g green beans 1 cup chopped coriander, plus a little to garnish Salt and pepper Hot rice, to serve
- Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, and cook until a wonderful aroma develops. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute.
- Gradually pour in the coconut cream and water, then simmer. Add the pumpkin and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it softens.
- Add the pulses, green beans and coriander, stirring until everything is well combined and heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve on hot rice with some extra coriander to garnish.