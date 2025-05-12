Food & Drink

Leek, Fennel & Olive Tart recipe


Photo / Babiche Martens

A scattering of olives and anchovies adds deep savoury flavours to this seasonal tart.

Don’t forget to use almost all of a leek; remove the tougher dark green leaves at the end. There is quite a bit in the middle that should not be discarded - just give it a good clean first.

LEEK, FENNEL & OLIVE TART

Serves 8

400g rolled savoury pastry

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 leeks, sliced

1 head fennel

4 cloves garlic, grated

Salt and pepper

1 cup ricotta

2 Tbsp finely grated lemon zest

1 cup green olives, halved

10-12 anchovies

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Line the base and sides of a 25 x 30 cm tin with the pastry. Line it with paper and baking beans (or rice). Bake blind for 20 minutes, removing the paper and beans for the last five minutes.
  3. In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter. Add the leeks, fennel, and garlic, cooking slowly for 12 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Spread the ricotta and zest over the pastry base. Layer with the leeks. Dot with olives and anchovies. Bake for an additional 20 minutes to heat through.
  5. Serve warm with a side salad.

