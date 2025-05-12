A scattering of olives and anchovies adds deep savoury flavours to this seasonal tart.
Don’t forget to use almost all of a leek; remove the tougher dark green leaves at the end. There is quite a bit in the middle that should not be discarded - just give it a good clean first.
LEEK, FENNEL & OLIVE TART
Serves 8
400g rolled savoury pastry
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
2 leeks, sliced
1 head fennel
4 cloves garlic, grated
Salt and pepper
1 cup ricotta
2 Tbsp finely grated lemon zest
1 cup green olives, halved
10-12 anchovies
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Line the base and sides of a 25 x 30 cm tin with the pastry. Line it with paper and baking beans (or rice). Bake blind for 20 minutes, removing the paper and beans for the last five minutes.
- In a large frying pan, heat the oil and butter. Add the leeks, fennel, and garlic, cooking slowly for 12 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread the ricotta and zest over the pastry base. Layer with the leeks. Dot with olives and anchovies. Bake for an additional 20 minutes to heat through.
- Serve warm with a side salad.