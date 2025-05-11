Food & Drink

Chicken & Vegetable Casserole Recipe


By Angela Casley
Chicken casserole with swede and carrot. Photo / Babiche Martens

A comforting family favourite, this chicken casserole is gently sweet with swede and packed with garden veges.

This is a favourite for the whole family. I have been making it for years. The swedes add a lovely, delicate sweetness. It also makes excellent use of frozen peas.

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE CASSEROLE

Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil

1 medium onion, chopped

4-6 boneless chicken thighs, cut into thirds

1 tsp salt and pepper

1 large carrot, chopped

300g swede, peeled and cubed

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

2 cups chicken stock

1 leek, sliced

2 cups peas
To serve

¼ cup chopped herbs
  1. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion and chicken, cooking until they are lightly browned. Season well with salt and pepper.
  2. Add the carrot, swede, herbs and stock, and bring to a simmer for 15 minutes or until the carrot is soft. Remove a cup of vegetables and mash them with a fork. Return them to the pot. This helps thicken the sauce slightly and adds extra flavour.
  3. Bring the casserole back to a simmer, and add the leeks and peas to the cooking for a few minutes.
  4. Serve with a sprinkle of herbs.

