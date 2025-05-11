A comforting family favourite, this chicken casserole is gently sweet with swede and packed with garden veges.
This is a favourite for the whole family. I have been making it for years. The swedes add a lovely, delicate sweetness. It also makes excellent use of frozen peas.
CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE CASSEROLE Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 1 medium onion, chopped 4-6 boneless chicken thighs, cut into thirds 1 tsp salt and pepper 1 large carrot, chopped 300g swede, peeled and cubed 1 tsp mixed dried herbs 2 cups chicken stock 1 leek, sliced 2 cups peas
To serve ¼ cup chopped herbs
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion and chicken, cooking until they are lightly browned. Season well with salt and pepper.
- Add the carrot, swede, herbs and stock, and bring to a simmer for 15 minutes or until the carrot is soft. Remove a cup of vegetables and mash them with a fork. Return them to the pot. This helps thicken the sauce slightly and adds extra flavour.
- Bring the casserole back to a simmer, and add the leeks and peas to the cooking for a few minutes.
- Serve with a sprinkle of herbs.