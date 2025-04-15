Lemongrass Chicken With Vermicelli Noodle Salad Recipe

If you feel like takeaways but want something healthier, try this lemongrass chicken salad.
The entire family will adore this lemongrass chicken. Grate the lemongrass using the fine side of your grater. Did you know that lemongrass is easy to grow, making it perfect for having just outside your back door?
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN WITH VERMICELLI NOODLE SALAD Serves 4
500g boneless chicken thighs, chopped 2 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tsp finely grated lemongrass 1 Tbsp fish sauce 1 Tbsp brown sugar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp turmeric 1 Tbsp sesame oil 100g vermicelli noodles 4 cups iceberg lettuce, shredded
Pickled vegetables ¼ telegraph cucumber, cut in thin sticks 1 carrot, cut into thin sticks 1 Tbsp caster sugar 2 Tbsp hot water ¼ cup cider vinegar 1 Tbsp chopped red chilli Lemon wedges, to serve
- Place the chicken in a medium bowl and add the soy sauce, lemongrass, fish sauce, brown sugar, salt, and oil. Mix well. Allow it to marinate for 15 minutes or overnight.
- Soak the vermicelli in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drain it.
- Place the vegetables in a bowl. In a small jug, combine the sugar and water, stirring until completely dissolved. Then, add the vinegar and chilli. Pour this mixture over the vegetables and let them pickle for 20 minutes. This will serve as your dressing.
- Heat a frying pan on medium heat. Cook the chicken in one or two batches until it’s fully cooked.
- Serve the vermicelli noodles with shredded lettuce and pickled vegetables, topped with spicy chicken.
- Garnish with chopped coriander and lemon wedges.