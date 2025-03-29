Food & Drink

Courgettes, Crispy Bacon & Parmesan Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

Make the most of a seasonal courgette bounty by adding a cheesy, salty topping.

Salt the courgettes after they are cooked. Otherwise, they will release all their water and become soft. This is a great dish to serve alongside a barbecue or even to eat alone.

COURGETTES, CRISPY BACON AND PARMESAN

Serves 4-6
2 tbsp olive oil

4 sliced streaky bacon, sliced

4 cloves garlic, sliced

4 medium courgettes, cut into sticks

1 tbsp lemon zest

½ cup grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup of chopped herbs, such as parsley or thyme
  1. Heat a large frying pan. Add the bacon and cook until crispy. Remove and set aside.
  2. Add the oil to the pan and warm (or cook in bacon fat). Cook the garlic for 2 or 3 minutes.
  3. Add the courgettes, cooking and turning a couple of times until just cooked through and lightly browned. Sprinkle over the zest and stir.
  4. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the bacon and Parmesan, allowing the cheese to melt slightly.
  5. Add the herbs and serve hot.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5