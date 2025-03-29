Make the most of a seasonal courgette bounty by adding a cheesy, salty topping.
Salt the courgettes after they are cooked. Otherwise, they will release all their water and become soft. This is a great dish to serve alongside a barbecue or even to eat alone.
COURGETTES, CRISPY BACON AND PARMESAN Serves 4-6
2 tbsp olive oil 4 sliced streaky bacon, sliced 4 cloves garlic, sliced 4 medium courgettes, cut into sticks 1 tbsp lemon zest ½ cup grated Parmesan Salt and pepper to taste ¼ cup of chopped herbs, such as parsley or thyme
- Heat a large frying pan. Add the bacon and cook until crispy. Remove and set aside.
- Add the oil to the pan and warm (or cook in bacon fat). Cook the garlic for 2 or 3 minutes.
- Add the courgettes, cooking and turning a couple of times until just cooked through and lightly browned. Sprinkle over the zest and stir.
- Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the bacon and Parmesan, allowing the cheese to melt slightly.
- Add the herbs and serve hot.