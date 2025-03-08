Tastes good, does good. There’s lots to love about this virtuous mix.

Remember, beetroot stains other ingredients, so add and gently combine. If you have extra beetroot, add it to a fresh sandwich or burger. Yum!

BEETROOT, HALOUMI AND LENTILS

Serves 4

2 medium beetroot, unpeeled

1 x tin lentils, drained

2 cups torn kale

200g haloumi

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 tsp brown sugar

1. Place the beetroot in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a simmer for 35-40 minutes, or until a skewer easily pierces the flesh. Let the beetroot cool in the water, then peel and cut it into wedges.

2. For the dressing, place the oil and sliced garlic in a frying pan. Heat for 3 to 4 minutes until the garlic softens. Transfer to a large bowl. Toast the fennel seeds and crush them, then add to the oil. Add the sesame oil, vinegar, and sugar.

3. Add the lentils and the kale to the dressing.

4. Cut the haloumi into 2cm cubes and fry in the same pan until lightly browned. Add to the salad along with the beetroot and sesame seeds, season with salt and pepper, then combine gently.