The combination of roasted vegetables and fresh herbs creates a delightful and healthy dish

This salad is a meal on its own served with chunky warm bread. It can also be added alongside your main meal as a side dish. The flavours develop over time, so leftovers are always good.

CAULIFLOWER AND KALE ROASTED SALAD RECIPE Serves 4

1 medium-sized cauliflower, cut into florets 2 clove garlic, grated 2 clove garlic, grated 3 Tbsp olive oil 3 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt 1 cup tinned chickpeas, drained 1 cup tinned chickpeas, drained 3 cups kale, torn into pieces 3 cups kale, torn into pieces Pinch chilli flakes Pinch chilli flakes 1 cup Italian parsley leaves 1 cup Italian parsley leaves 1 orange, segmented 1 orange, segmented ½ cup mixed toasted nuts and seeds ½ cup mixed toasted nuts and seeds

Dressing ¼ cup tahini ¼ cup tahini 1 cup Greek yoghurt 1 cup Greek yoghurt 1 garlic clove, grated 1 garlic clove, grated 2 tsp orange zest 2 tsp orange zest ¼ cup orange juice ¼ cup orange juice 2 tsp runny honey 2 tsp runny honey 1 Tbsp Italian parsley 1 Tbsp Italian parsley

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a large baking tray with paper. Place the cauliflower florets on the tray. Sprinkle over the grated garlic, two tablespoons oil, salt and mix well. Bake for 15 minutes, then add the chickpeas and bake for 10 minutes until golden. Place the kale in a large bowl and drizzle with one tablespoon of oil and a sprinkle of chilli flakes. Add to the cauliflower and bake for 5 minutes to wilt. Remove and cool to room temperature. To make the dressing, combine the tahini, yoghurt, garlic, zest, juice, honey, and parsley, blitzing until smooth. Toss half the dressing, nuts and orange segments through the salad and serve the remaining on the side.

Fig, radicchio and gorgonzola salad. All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs come fig season as they will be full of juice and sweetness.

