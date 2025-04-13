Angela Casley’s dosa recipe is one to add to your repertoire immediately.
Once you’ve mastered the art of a light, crispy dosa, you’ll find yourself making them regularly. Traditionally, rice and urad dal are soaked for hours and blended with water to create the batter. Here, I’ve prepared a quicker version using ground besan (made from ground chana dal and available from specialty stores, or use chickpea flour). The rice flour helps make them crispy. The lamb curry, however, is more of a labour of love and loaded with rich flavours.
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Heat the oil in a stovetop and ovenproof dish. Add the mustard seeds, fenugreek, and turmeric, cooking for 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the onion, ginger, garlic and chilli until they’re softened. Then, add the lamb and stir until it’s slightly seared.
- Stir in the potato, stock, and salt. Cover and bake for 1.5 hours. Remove and add the coriander.
- For the dosa, combine the rice flour, besan, salt, and water in a blender and blend for 1 minute. Pour it into a bowl and allow it to rest for 1 hour.
- To cook, heat a large non-stick frying pan. Add one tablespoon of ghee or oil and heat until hot. Using a ladle, pour in ½ cup, or a bit more if necessary, of the mixture, swirling with the back of the spoon to cover the base. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until crispy, with no flipping required.
- Remove it from the pan and fill it with your delicious lamb. Fold it in half and cut it into two pieces.
- Serve with your choice of condiments.