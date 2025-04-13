Once you’ve mastered the art of a light, crispy dosa, you’ll find yourself making them regularly. Traditionally, rice and urad dal are soaked for hours and blended with water to create the batter. Here, I’ve prepared a quicker version using ground besan (made from ground chana dal and available from specialty stores, or use chickpea flour). The rice flour helps make them crispy. The lamb curry, however, is more of a labour of love and loaded with rich flavours.