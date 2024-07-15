Simple yet tasty, this chicken legs recipe with homemade pesto is ideal for a quick dinner.
The best thing about this pesto is that it goes with everything. Flat-leaf parsley versus curly? I find curly a little tougher, whereas flat is soft and subtle, making for a vibrant, creamy pesto. Serve with a side of roast potatoes.
Serves 4
Pesto2 cups flat-leaf parsley 1 clove garlic, grated 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 100ml olive oil
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- In a small bowl, combine the oil, shallot, garlic, spices, salt and pepper. Rub over the chicken legs and place them in a baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- While it cooks, make the pesto by whizzing together parsley, garlic, zest, juice and olive oil. Set aside.
- Once the chicken has cooked, serve with a dollop of pesto on top.
- Serve the remaining pesto on the side.
