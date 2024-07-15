Food & Drink

Shallot & Garlic Chicken Legs With Winter Pesto Recipe

By Angela Casley
Shallot and garlic chicken legs with parsley pesto and crispy potatoes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Simple yet tasty, this chicken legs recipe with homemade pesto is ideal for a quick dinner.

The best thing about this pesto is that it goes with everything. Flat-leaf parsley versus curly? I find curly a little tougher, whereas flat is soft and subtle, making for a vibrant, creamy pesto. Serve with a side of roast potatoes.

SHALLOT AND GARLIC CHICKEN LEGS WITH WINTER PESTO RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 shallot, chopped finely

4 cloves garlic

½ tsp each ground cumin and coriander

¼ tsp salt and pepper

4 chicken legs

Pesto

2 cups flat-leaf parsley

1 clove garlic, grated

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

100ml olive oil
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the oil, shallot, garlic, spices, salt and pepper. Rub over the chicken legs and place them in a baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
  3. While it cooks, make the pesto by whizzing together parsley, garlic, zest, juice and olive oil. Set aside.
  4. Once the chicken has cooked, serve with a dollop of pesto on top.
  5. Serve the remaining pesto on the side.

