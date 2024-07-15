Simple yet tasty, this chicken legs recipe with homemade pesto is ideal for a quick dinner.

The best thing about this pesto is that it goes with everything. Flat-leaf parsley versus curly? I find curly a little tougher, whereas flat is soft and subtle, making for a vibrant, creamy pesto. Serve with a side of roast potatoes.

SHALLOT AND GARLIC CHICKEN LEGS WITH WINTER PESTO RECIPE Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil 1 shallot, chopped finely 1 shallot, chopped finely 4 cloves garlic 4 cloves garlic ½ tsp each ground cumin and coriander ½ tsp each ground cumin and coriander ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper 4 chicken legs 4 chicken legs

Pesto 2 cups flat-leaf parsley 2 cups flat-leaf parsley 1 clove garlic, grated 1 clove garlic, grated 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice 100ml olive oil 100ml olive oil

Preheat the oven to 180C. In a small bowl, combine the oil, shallot, garlic, spices, salt and pepper. Rub over the chicken legs and place them in a baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. While it cooks, make the pesto by whizzing together parsley, garlic, zest, juice and olive oil. Set aside. Once the chicken has cooked, serve with a dollop of pesto on top. Serve the remaining pesto on the side.

