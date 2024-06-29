This spicy spaghetti recipe works with any seafood, says recipe editor Angela Casley.

Add an extra chilli if you like this dish hot. You can use any seafood; a good option is a couple of handfuls of prawns from the freezer to accompany some fresh fish.

CHILLI AND SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI RECIPE Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil 4 cloves garlic, crushed 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 large chilli, diced 1 large chilli, diced 1 small fennel bulb, sliced thinly 1 small fennel bulb, sliced thinly 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp butter 400g mixed seafood 400g mixed seafood Lemon zest, to taste Lemon zest, to taste 300g spaghetti, cooked 300g spaghetti, cooked 100g rocket leaves 100g rocket leaves Salt and freshly ground pepper Salt and freshly ground pepper 1 lemon halved, to squeeze 1 lemon halved, to squeeze

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, chilli, and fennel and cook for 5 or 6 minutes to soften. Remove from the pan. Add the butter to the same pan. Cook the seafood until just cooked. Depending on the fish and shellfish you are using, do this in batches. Add the lemon zest, hot-cooked spaghetti, rocket, and vegetables to the pan. Season with salt and pepper, and add a good squeeze of lemon juice Serve hot in bowls.

