Food & Drink

Recipe: Spaghetti With Seafood & Chilli

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Laden with seafood and laced with chilli and lemon, this spaghetti is ideal for a dinner party dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

This spicy spaghetti recipe works with any seafood, says recipe editor Angela Casley.

Add an extra chilli if you like this dish hot. You can use any seafood; a good option is a couple of handfuls of prawns from the freezer to accompany some fresh fish.

CHILLI AND SEAFOOD SPAGHETTI RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 large chilli, diced

1 small fennel bulb, sliced thinly

2 Tbsp butter

400g mixed seafood

Lemon zest, to taste

300g spaghetti, cooked

100g rocket leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 lemon halved, to squeeze
  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, chilli, and fennel and cook for 5 or 6 minutes to soften. Remove from the pan.
  2. Add the butter to the same pan. Cook the seafood until just cooked. Depending on the fish and shellfish you are using, do this in batches. Add the lemon zest, hot-cooked spaghetti, rocket, and vegetables to the pan. Season with salt and pepper, and add a good squeeze of lemon juice
  3. Serve hot in bowls.

More sharing plates

These are made with special occasions in mind.

Crispy potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and buttery steak. Minimal ingredients make this a winner for a dinner or for unexpected guests.

Seafood roast with potatoes, chorizo and fennel. Serve alongside warm, crusty bread with a good spread of butter.

Spaghetti clams and chorizo. This dish is garlicky and briny and finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

One-pan pork fillet with apple, potato and red cabbage. Slices of green apple and plenty of orange juice add a vibrant flavour to this dinner.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5