A shot of freshly made espresso adds depth and kick to these chocolate biscuits, filled with crunchy cornflakes.

If you have a sweet tooth, like me, these will knock your socks off; they are so good. A high percentage of chocolate cuts through the sweet icing, adding to the delight. Plus, there’s the all-important espresso.

MOCHA-TOPPED CHOCOLATE CRUNCH BISCUITS Makes 16

200g butter, room temperature ¾ cup brown sugar ¾ cup brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla ¼ cup cocoa ¼ cup cocoa 1 ¼ cups plain flour 1 ¼ cups plain flour 2 cups cornflakes 2 cups cornflakes ½ cup chocolate chunks ½ cup chocolate chunks

Icing 20g butter 20g butter 1 Tbsp espresso coffee 1 Tbsp espresso coffee 2 cups icing sugar 2 cups icing sugar ½ cup toasted hazelnuts ½ cup toasted hazelnuts

Preheat the oven to 170C and line two trays with baking paper. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Sift in the cocoa and flour. Add the cornflakes and chocolate, stirring well to combine. Take tablespoons of mixture and place them on the lined tray. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool. To make the icing, melt the butter. Add the coffee and sift in the icing sugar, stirring well. If needed, add a little boiling water, a teaspoon at a time, to get the right consistency. Ice the cooled biscuit and sprinkle with a few chopped hazelnuts. Enjoy!

