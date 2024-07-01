A shot of freshly made espresso adds depth and kick to these chocolate biscuits, filled with crunchy cornflakes.
If you have a sweet tooth, like me, these will knock your socks off; they are so good. A high percentage of chocolate cuts through the sweet icing, adding to the delight. Plus, there’s the all-important espresso.
Makes 16
- Preheat the oven to 170C and line two trays with baking paper.
- Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Sift in the cocoa and flour. Add the cornflakes and chocolate, stirring well to combine.
- Take tablespoons of mixture and place them on the lined tray. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.
- To make the icing, melt the butter. Add the coffee and sift in the icing sugar, stirring well. If needed, add a little boiling water, a teaspoon at a time, to get the right consistency.
- Ice the cooled biscuit and sprinkle with a few chopped hazelnuts. Enjoy!
More desserts
From sweet snacks to centrepiece servings.
18 seriously good sweet treats you can dunk in your tea and coffee. Desk essentials: Pen, paper, diary, headphones and your coffee’s best friend — something sweet.
Peanut and chocolate chip cookies. Your cup of tea or coffee will thank you.
Dessert calls for brown sugar and lemon custards with shortbread. These biscuits are made bright with a sprinkle of freeze-dried berries.
20 warming dessert recipes for when it’s cold. Crumbles, lava cakes and a lot of cream — these warm desserts are designed to keep you cosy.