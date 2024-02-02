Food & Drink

18 Seriously Good Sweet Treats You Can Dunk In Your Tea & Coffee

By Madeleine Crutchley
Viva
Your morning brew is a simple salve. Why not take a longer moment of pause with a buttery, gooey, macadamia-sprinkled slice? Photo / Babiche Martens

Desk essentials: Pen, paper, diary, headphones and your coffee’s best friend — something sweet.

Whether you’re hunched over your desk or taking a quick morning or afternoon break, there’s always an opportunity for a snappy and happy bite.

We’ve got recipes to supply that pep, from a delicious

If you’re feeling generous, share them too. Bigger slices, like vegan banana bread or a chunky coffee cake, will be ideal for handing around to your colleagues.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This slice is a crumble, a pudding and a biscuit all wrapped into one. A topping, sprinkled with ground almonds, enjoys nutty notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegan banana bread recipe heroes coconut oil, overripe bananas, cinnamon and ginger for a dense sweet loaf.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy, citrusy and full of dark chocolate — what else to say about these huge chocolate-chip cookies? Try chopping your own chocolate for interesting irregularities.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This treat has been given the “perfect tea cake” moniker. It’s hard to disagree with melted blueberries, grapefruit and zingy icing.

Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Auckland baker Petra Galler’s pillowy ginger kisses took a long time to perfect, and feature a golden syrup buttercream.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This well-spiced and lemony slice might pair nicely with something herbal. Perhaps peppermint or pomegranate?

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Though seasonal plums are particularly delicious in this warm cake, you can also look to canned varieties in the winter months. Just make sure you serve it with something velvety, like creme fraiche or icecream.

Photo / Tam West
Photo / Tam West

These gooey pull-apart cookies will turn a cup of tea into a hot chocolate with just a few dunks.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

A final sprinkle of shredded coconut makes this slice appear extra luxurious.

Photo / Susanna Blavarg
Photo / Susanna Blavarg

These pinwheel cookies are deceptively easy. Hazelnut spread is swirled with vanilla dough for a hit of moreish chocolate.

Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Nigel Slater’s chocolate slice is uber-decadent. It doubles up too, with cocoa and dark chocolate supplying rich flavours.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These snappy little cookies are simple and sweet. They’ll also store nicely at your desk or workspace for mid-morning or mid-afternoon snacking.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Golden syrup, condensed milk and macadamia nuts make a delicious filling for this satisfying slice.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Mandarin supplies both juice and zest to this mini cake recipe. Treacle and ground ginger give these gems their dark and caramelised look and flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Take a slice of this buzzy and rich coffee cake and pair it with your favourite decaf brew. Or, if you need a proper pick-me-up, double your dose!

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This loaf swaps flour for nuttier options — think ground almonds and coconut. Those two rhubarb stems add something interesting to your presentation and tang to your palette.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Cornflakes are an underrated baking ingredient. They add so much crunch and a toasty flavour. These simple and gingery cookies are a prime example.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Though we’re certainly a fan of the in-office vending machine visit, we could be convinced to swap out our picks for this homemade Snickers bar. It’s made with cashews, dates, peanut butter and plenty of chocolate.

