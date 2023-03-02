Espresso, filter, in a cake — there’s no right way to have coffee, only different ways. Here, put down your cup. Whether your brew leans more towards a decadent tiramisu or a sticky cardamom loaf with creamy mascarpone, we’ve got 14 ways for you to cook with it.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Try this coffee-spiked version of this French dessert of choux pastry and flavoured cream. While it may sound intimidating, it really is worth the effort.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dessert is so delicious and decadent, once you start eating it will be hard to stop!

Photo / Babiche Martens

This rich recipe sees homemade pastry paired with a lush ricotta and coffee filling. Pine nuts add a sweet, nutty bite. Serve in slices with a dollop of freshly whipped cream on top. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple cake has it all going on. The sweetness of the prunes, the decadence of the chocolate and the buzz of espresso come together to create a simply delicious dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Kūmara in a cake? Trust us, this combination is a winner. This quintessentially Kiwi vegetable lends a moist, sweet edge to these cakes, which are finished with coffee-spiked icing.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Eleanor Ozich’s dairy-free creation features a velvety coffee filling enrobed in a honey-coloured hazelnut crust.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This silky mousse will be heaven for coffee fanatics. Featuring a double hit of coffee, this the perfect way to end your next dinner party.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Coffee, cardamom and muscovado sugar gives this sticky ginger loaf a deep and sophisticated flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’ve never tried making your own ice cream, now’s your chance. Whether you have an ice cream maker or not, you can create your own lush scoops from scratch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have eggs, milk and some instant coffee, you can whip this baked custard up with little effort. Smooth and velvety, it is a delightful touch after the main course. To dress it up a bit, decorate with chocolate coffee beans.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can make this cake with walnuts and almonds, too. Whatever is in the pantry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Don’t underestimate a simple kiss recipe. They are hardly likely to last more than a day or two, but if you think they might, keep them in the fridge.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make this nutty tiramisu day before for even better results, allowing the flavour to develop into creamy goodness.