Whether you’re taking a trip, having a staycation or working through, here are some hot (and cold) coffee ideas for the holidays.

Bottled and canned

If you don’t want to fiddle around with a camp stove or an unfamiliar bach kitchen, or simply want to enjoy cold coffee in the summer heat, then this bottled concentrate from Allpress is a good one to have on hand. Hot brewed and snap-chilled, it’s formulated to be served with water or milk. We like it poured over ice with condensed milk and water, for an easy take on an indulgent Vietnamese coffee, or consult the brand’s many helpful recipes and get creative. But don’t get too excited and chug the whole 35ml bottle — one shot has the same amount of caffeine as a mug of filter.

An absolute classic. Famous in Japan (where it’s been on shelves since 1992), you don’t need to book flights to Tokyo to enjoy this drop anymore; it’s widely available in the New Zealand market, and can be found at most dairies and supermarkets — pick it up by the can or order a whole box to tide you over.

For all you mocha fans out there, these cute cans would look great on your beach blanket. Sugar-free, they’re available individually or (if you’re really keen) as a case of 12.

Fabulous for a warm-weather caffeine hit if you want something a little bit special. If you haven’t tried a cold, sparkling coffee before, you really should — and here’s an easy way to do it. Great over ice or (our favourite) straight from a fridge-cold can, this brew is made with the brand’s popular Bomber blend, infused with mandarin and manuka honey for a fragrant, citrussy twist. Available in a four-pack.

If you’re an oat aficionado, this one’s for you — combining Mojo’s signature brew with oat milk, all in an on-trend pastel can.

For those who like a cold long black, Havana Coffee’s canned option is one to try. The pink cans are fun, and you can pick them up in packs of four or 12. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Okay, still technically a coffee, and what are the holidays if not a time to celebrate and unwind? A brand that knows how to party, local fashion label Stolen Girlfriends Club has partnered with Batched on a limited-edition pre-mixed espresso martini. Fun. Handcrafted using fair trade beans and the cold brew method, it makes cocktail hour a breeze.

Brew it yourself

A seasonal roast from the Te Whanganui-a-Tara-based company, the limited-edition holiday blend is designed for summer weather. Combining beans from Guatemala and Kenya, it’s light and smooth, with an aroma that the brand describes as “barbecued sausies” with a “sunblocked and tanned” body — evocative! Available as whole beans (if you have access to your own grinder) or choose a grind for whatever equipment you’ll have on hand these holidays — scroll down for some ideas — because espresso, plunger, stovetop and filter are all options. And with such jazzy packaging, it makes a fabulous stocking stuffer too.

Whether you’re having a staycation or heading somewhere with a fully kitted-out kitchen or stuck at the office, if there’s a Nespresso machine on hand then these pods are perfect for the holidays. This year’s limited-edition festive range has been created to transport you abroad, Paris to be precise, and sees it work with famous French chef Pierre Hermé. The patisserie-inspired range (available in both original and Vertuo lines) comes in individual flavours — includes the very enticing Infiniment Gourmand, with notes of praline, biscotti and vanilla — and as a 50-capsule assortment box so you can try them all. Magnifique.

Something of an icon in New Zealand kitchens and staff rooms — not that anyone wants to spend much time in those this summer — and for good reason. Nothing beats the convenience of freeze-dried instant for a quick cuppa. Pack a jar (made from glass and famously reusable) if you’re going camping or heading to a D.O.C hut or a holiday home with mysterious facilities. Our preferred technique is to make a slurry of sugar, coffee and milk, and then add your boiling water. Nostalgia in a mug, best served with a Gingernut biscuit.

One way to relax these holidays is to dabble in decaf. L’Or’s option features a strong espresso flavour without the jitters.

Convenient gear

A camping essential if you don’t want billy coffee or instant, this clever, portable French press lets you make plunger coffee by the cup. It’s also good for day hikes, beach trips and even the office. This kit comes with all the accoutrements — filters, scoop, stirrer and more.

Purveyors of robust, well-designed goods since 1843, in addition to its excellent thermos range, Stanley also makes a brilliant coffee press. Hardy enough to go in a backpack or the back of the car, there’s no risk of broken glass with this handsome 1.5L stainless-steel press, and as it features double-walled insulation, your coffee will stay hot for far longer.

No tepid coffee or spills with this number. Thermo-insulated steel and a press-fit lid make it a great option for camping, car trips and picnics.

Nothing beats a cold coffee on a hot day, and this clever fridge-friendly pot (available in 600ml or 1L sizes) makes it easy to make at home — simply steep for 12-24 hours, then enjoy however you like — over ice, with milk, or a splash of soda water if you’re really fizzing.

Ciao! This clever portable press is compact and light and comes in black or a very dashing shade of tomato red. Use it for hot and cold brews.

A real winner to wrap up and put under the tree, this famous coffee maker is something the whole house can enjoy (trust us). Handmade in the Netherlands, and producing the perfect cup of filter, it also comes in an array of striking colours to add some flavour to your kitchen — C4 Coffee in Ōtautahi Christchurch seems to have a rather comprehensive range in stock at the time of writing.

This travel-friendly press boasts a fun twist method, making it gentler on fragile mugs at your hired accommodation, and easy for older or younger members of the family to use. Different filter options are designed for different coffees.