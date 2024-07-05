Brothy, melty and steamy — you can warm your hands over these simple dinner recipes, all served hot.

When you barrel through your front door in the freezing evenings, there are likely two actions front of your mind: eating dinner and heading to bed.

In this recipe collection, we’re here to help with the first. These simple and quick-to-make dinner dishes will come together quickly, and provide an instant cosy feeling.

The key to a simple but tasty winter dish is sourcing powerful spices and sauces. They’ll make each dish feel special (with very little effort required).

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can dress these vegetarian burgers with all of the trimmings. Make sure you have pickles, aioli and caramelised onions on hand.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you want reliably melty cheese, you should reach for a softer variety — think mozzarella or a creamy brie.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This classic and cartoonish meal is a breeze for mid-week cooking (we recommend showering with plenty of parmesan).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This zingy homemade pickle recipe pairs well with plenty of dishes. Recipe editor Angela Casley finds company with golden and turmeric-tinged chicken thighs in this offering.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vibrant green pasta sauce is a tasty and unexpected blend of garlic, peas, spinach, lemon and herbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This chewy egg noodle dish is deeply savoury and a little spicy (fresh spring onion and coriander give it a little lift).

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Walnuts are a satisfyingly crunchy topping for this cheesy and carby oven-bake dish. Serve alongside your preferred protein (we’d recommend salmon or roast chicken).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crumbles of feta make this super-quick pasta dish feel special.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley suggests an alternative serving for these flavourful beans, spooned over a baked potato and dolloped with sour cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy sesame seeds are a must-try sprinkling for this moreish noodle bowl.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fluffy and filling risotto is ideal to cosy up with on stormy nights. A hearty squeeze of lemon will bring a hint of tang to the decent mixture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Toast your tortillas over an open flame for extra crunch. They’ll provide a contrasting texture to slow-cooked and tender jackfruit.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetable-packed rice bowl is super simple and totally nutritious. It’s also finished with a drizzle of garlicky and lemony Greek yoghurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sink into this soothing, umami broth, which includes a combination of beef stock, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce and fresh ginger.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian stovetop dinner takes care of itself, with a golden mixture that supplies flavour to soft tofu, cauliflower and chickpeas.