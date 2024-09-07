Food & Drink

Wagyu Burgers With Pickled Vegetables Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Wagyu beef burgers pair perfectly with pickled vegetables. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pickled vegetables are great with everything, especially these wagyu beef burgers.

In this recipe, the salt draws out the water from the vegetables, creating a beautiful pickle flavour. These pickles are also great in sandwiches or sprinkled over a salad. They keep in the fridge for up to a month.

WAGYU BURGERS WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES RECIPE

Makes 4

Pickled vegetables

100ml white vinegar

2 Tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

Pinch chilli flakes

2 cups sliced mixed carrot, courgette, spring onion, cucumber
Burgers

400-500g minced wagyu

¼ tsp salt and pepper

1 cup grated cheese

4 brioche buns, toasted

1 avocado, mashed

¼ cup mayonnaise

Sliced jalapenos, hot chips, optional
  1. For the pickle, stir the vinegar, sugar, salt and chilli flakes in a bowl. Add the vegetables and set aside for a couple of hours or overnight.
  2. Combine the mince, salt and pepper and mould into four even-sized burger patties. Chill until needed.
  3. Cook the patties in a frying pan or barbecue on medium heat. At the end, add the cheese to melt.
  4. To serve, spread the base of each bun with avocado, top with patties and a good serving of vegetables. Spread the lid with mayonnaise and serve.

More family-friendly recipes

Feed, and please, a crowd with these wide appealing meals.

Greek Lamb Loaves. Warm and comforting, this loaf is flecked with herbs and features tangy crumbles of feta.

Salmon Risotto With Orzo Pasta. Cue a comforting weeknight with salmon orzotto.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Traditional Lasagna. Is there anything better than homemade lasagne? Made with layers of cheese, pasta and tomato sauce, perfect for chilly evenings.

Mid-Week Roast Chicken With Speedy Stuffing. A quick stuffing using staples from the pantry is perfect for creating a mid-week roast

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5