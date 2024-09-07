Pickled vegetables are great with everything, especially these wagyu beef burgers.
In this recipe, the salt draws out the water from the vegetables, creating a beautiful pickle flavour. These pickles are also great in sandwiches or sprinkled over a salad. They keep in the fridge for up to a month.
Makes 4
- For the pickle, stir the vinegar, sugar, salt and chilli flakes in a bowl. Add the vegetables and set aside for a couple of hours or overnight.
- Combine the mince, salt and pepper and mould into four even-sized burger patties. Chill until needed.
- Cook the patties in a frying pan or barbecue on medium heat. At the end, add the cheese to melt.
- To serve, spread the base of each bun with avocado, top with patties and a good serving of vegetables. Spread the lid with mayonnaise and serve.
More family-friendly recipes
Feed, and please, a crowd with these wide appealing meals.
Greek Lamb Loaves. Warm and comforting, this loaf is flecked with herbs and features tangy crumbles of feta.
Salmon Risotto With Orzo Pasta. Cue a comforting weeknight with salmon orzotto.
Traditional Lasagna. Is there anything better than homemade lasagne? Made with layers of cheese, pasta and tomato sauce, perfect for chilly evenings.
Mid-Week Roast Chicken With Speedy Stuffing. A quick stuffing using staples from the pantry is perfect for creating a mid-week roast