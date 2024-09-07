Pickled vegetables are great with everything, especially these wagyu beef burgers.

In this recipe, the salt draws out the water from the vegetables, creating a beautiful pickle flavour. These pickles are also great in sandwiches or sprinkled over a salad. They keep in the fridge for up to a month.

WAGYU BURGERS WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES RECIPE Makes 4

Pickled vegetables 100ml white vinegar 100ml white vinegar 2 Tbsp sugar 2 Tbsp sugar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt Pinch chilli flakes Pinch chilli flakes 2 cups sliced mixed carrot, courgette, spring onion, cucumber 2 cups sliced mixed carrot, courgette, spring onion, cucumber

Burgers 400-500g minced wagyu 400-500g minced wagyu ¼ tsp salt and pepper ¼ tsp salt and pepper 1 cup grated cheese 1 cup grated cheese 4 brioche buns, toasted 4 brioche buns, toasted 1 avocado, mashed 1 avocado, mashed ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup mayonnaise Sliced jalapenos, hot chips, optional Sliced jalapenos, hot chips, optional

For the pickle, stir the vinegar, sugar, salt and chilli flakes in a bowl. Add the vegetables and set aside for a couple of hours or overnight. Combine the mince, salt and pepper and mould into four even-sized burger patties. Chill until needed. Cook the patties in a frying pan or barbecue on medium heat. At the end, add the cheese to melt. To serve, spread the base of each bun with avocado, top with patties and a good serving of vegetables. Spread the lid with mayonnaise and serve.

More family-friendly recipes

Feed, and please, a crowd with these wide appealing meals.

Greek Lamb Loaves. Warm and comforting, this loaf is flecked with herbs and features tangy crumbles of feta.

Traditional Lasagna. Is there anything better than homemade lasagne? Made with layers of cheese, pasta and tomato sauce, perfect for chilly evenings.