18 Citrusy Desserts That Are Beyond Appealing

If your seasonal stocks of oranges, mandarins and lemons are building to abundance, turn to these sweet desserts.

At this point in the year, fruit trees seem to offer apologies for the bitter weather. They branch out with enlivening and sour-sweet citrus, to brighten palates and attitudes against heavy greys.

In this recipe collection, you’ll find vibrant desserts that make use of these tangy seasonal fruits. Occasionally, they’re baked into cakes or muffins, to add sweetness and botanical aromas. They’re also served fresh atop crumbly desserts, for a contrast in texture (and to create a vibrant appearance).

These desserts also encourage a resourcefulness that can be adopted in all of your cooking, making use of peel and zest before the rest hits the compost bin.

Fennel seeds provide a distinct flavour in this crumbly cake, topped with fresh orange slices.

These super-sweet cannoli tubes have added tang from a touch of lemon, while pistachios supply a satisfying crunch.

These breezy oven-baked tarts find interest in a little zest and a sprinkle of icing sugar.

This sunny cake is topped with toasty pine nuts and a dollop of cream.

A homemade lemon curd adds punchy flavour and luscious texture to this fruity loaf.

The buttery crust of this sweet pie is made with Hobnobs, for a crumbly texture.

Big orange segments and a chocolate drizzle are the finishing touches for this centrepiece dessert.

These muffins benefit from simplicity, dusted with a little cinnamon sugar.

Long rhubarb pieces make bold lines across this cake (while a dousing of orange juice creates stunning gloss).

This buttery slice is best paired with coffee or black tea (or even a dollop of yoghurt).

These single-serving cakes are decorated with shreds of lemon zest and slivered almonds.

Recipe editor Angela Casley suggests that the addition of semolina creates a slightly nutty texture. Thinly sliced oranges will add a glass-like finish.

Stack these fluffy pan-fried cakes high and finish with a heavy honey drizzle.

This tender dessert serving is best eaten warm, with a scoop of icecream (or with a milder pairing of fresh cream).

These delicately sandwiched desserts are held together with a mix of lemon curd and date puree.

Gill Meller shares this recipe from Gather promising a “deep floral sweetness.”

Treat your loved ones to a serving of kisses. This recipe enjoys punchy notes of ginger and citrus.

A rough chop on these mandarins creates complexity in the texture of this loaf.