Gooey Lemon Crunch Recipe

If you like lemon slices or lemon curd, this crunch is for you. Tangy and delicious, eat warm with a blob of yoghurt or cool and then store in an airtight container. Don’t forget lemons do not ripen once removed from the tree, so enjoy looking at the bright yellow garden fruit and pick as needed.
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Into a food processor place the flour, coconut, sugar and butter. Blitz, then add the egg to form the dough. Press the dough into the base of your tin. Bake for 15 minutes until golden and cooked. Remove and cool slightly.
- For the filling place the butter, sugar and lemon into a microwave bowl. Heat on high to melt the butter for 1 minute. Add the eggs and cook for a further minute. Add the cornflour, dissolved in 1 Tbsp water, and cook for another minute. Pour the mixture over the base and bake for 20 minutes until just set.
- Remove and cool before cutting into squares.