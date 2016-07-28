Cucumber & Citrus Salad Recipe

Light and refreshing cucumber and citrus go perfectly together in this simple salad. Slicing the cucumber thinly makes a little go a long way. Enjoy as a starter or with some baked chicken or fish.
CUCUMBER AND CITRUS SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4-6
2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar 2 Tbsp caster sugar ¼ cup chopped dill ½ telegraph cucumber, sliced thinly 1 grapefruit, segmented 1 lime, segmented 1 orange, segmented ½ cup rocket leaves Extra dill leaves to serve Salt and pepper to taste
- In a small bowl combine the balsamic, sugar and chopped dill. Add the sliced cucumber and allow to sit, tossing once or twice, for at least 30 minutes or up to a few hours.
- In a large bowl combine the cucumber with the grapefruit, lime and orange, tossing well. Just before serving add the rocket leaves and serve on a platter.
- Garnish with a few extra dill leaves and a grind of fresh salt pepper.