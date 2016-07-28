Cucumber & Citrus Salad Recipe

Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Dill adds a herby flavour to this super fresh salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Light and refreshing cucumber and citrus go perfectly together in this simple salad. Slicing the cucumber thinly makes a little go a long way. Enjoy as a starter or with some baked chicken or fish. 

Serves 4-6

2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp caster sugar

¼ cup chopped dill

½ telegraph cucumber, sliced thinly

1 grapefruit, segmented

1 lime, segmented

1 orange, segmented

½ cup rocket leaves

Extra dill leaves to serve

Salt and pepper to taste
  1. In a small bowl combine the balsamic, sugar and chopped dill. Add the sliced cucumber and allow to sit, tossing once or twice, for at least 30 minutes or up to a few hours.
  2. In a large bowl combine the cucumber with the grapefruit, lime and orange, tossing well. Just before serving add the rocket leaves and serve on a platter.
  3. Garnish with a few extra dill leaves and a grind of fresh salt pepper.

