This easy apple and lemon cake is zesty, moreish and flecked with pine nuts.

With its unique blend of apple and lemon flavours, this delightful cake is suitable for many purposes, such as dessert or afternoon tea. It can be eaten at room temperature or lightly warmed before enjoying it. Pine nuts give it a bit of texture and luxury.

APPLE AND LEMON CAKE RECIPE Serves 8

Base ½ cup flour ½ cup flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar Zest of 1 lemon Zest of 1 lemon 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 2 eggs 2 eggs 2 Tbsp melted butter 2 Tbsp melted butter Pinch salt Pinch salt ½ cup milk ½ cup milk 3 medium cooking apples, peeled and thinly sliced 3 medium cooking apples, peeled and thinly sliced 1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts, plus extra to serve 1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts, plus extra to serve Whipped cream or icecream, to serve Whipped cream or icecream, to serve

Topping ½ cup caster sugar ½ cup caster sugar 1 egg 1 egg Zest of ½ lemon Zest of ½ lemon 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp lemon juice ¼ cup melted butter ¼ cup melted butter

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm tin with baking paper. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and zest into a large bowl. Combine the vanilla, eggs, butter, salt and milk in another bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients. Add the sliced apple and pine nuts, coating with the batter. Pour into the base of the cake tin, arranging the apple neatly. Bake for 30 minutes until just set. For the topping, combine the sugar, egg, lemon juice and zest, and butter in a bowl. Remove the cake from the oven and pour over the topping. Return to the oven for 10-15 minutes until golden. Remove and cool in the tin. To finish, serve with whipped cream or icecream and a sprinkle of extra pine nuts.

