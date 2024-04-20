Golden, sweet and deliciously nutty — this feijoa slice will be a crowd favourite.
Apple and feijoa are a perfect match in this quick and straightforward slice. It is a great lunchbox-filler or ideal for afternoon tea with a cuppa.
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease lightly a 20 x 30cm tin.
- Place flours, oats, brown sugar, walnuts and melted butter in a kitchen processor and blitz to form a soft crumble dough.
- Press half of the mixture into the base of the tin.
- Combine the apple cubes, sugar, zest and feijoa in a bowl. Spread over the base.
- Top with the remaining dough, pressing gently around with the back of a fork.
- Bake in the oven for 45 minutes until golden. Remove and cool before cutting into pieces.
- Store in an airtight container.
