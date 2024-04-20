Golden, sweet and deliciously nutty — this feijoa slice will be a crowd favourite.

Apple and feijoa are a perfect match in this quick and straightforward slice. It is a great lunchbox-filler or ideal for afternoon tea with a cuppa.

FEIJOA, APPLE AND WALNUT SLICE RECIPE Makes 12 slices

1 cup plain flour 1 cup plain flour 1 cup wholemeal flour 1 cup wholemeal flour 1 cup rolled oats 1 cup rolled oats 1 cup brown sugar 1 cup brown sugar ½ cup walnut pieces ½ cup walnut pieces 200g butter, melted 200g butter, melted 1 green apple, peeled and cubed 1 green apple, peeled and cubed ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar 2 tsp lemon zest 2 tsp lemon zest 1 cup feijoa pulp 1 cup feijoa pulp

Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease lightly a 20 x 30cm tin. Place flours, oats, brown sugar, walnuts and melted butter in a kitchen processor and blitz to form a soft crumble dough. Press half of the mixture into the base of the tin. Combine the apple cubes, sugar, zest and feijoa in a bowl. Spread over the base. Top with the remaining dough, pressing gently around with the back of a fork. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes until golden. Remove and cool before cutting into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

