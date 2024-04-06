This easy apple and rhubarb crumble recipe is all about comfort.

We all love a good crumble recipe. Made with any fruit, it is a perfect dessert to whip up for guests or as a midweek treat. You can make the crumble ahead of time, and you can always freeze it to have it ready to use. It’s also pretty good for breakfast with a dollop of yoghurt.

APPLE AND RHUBARB CRUMBLE RECIPE Serves 6

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped 3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped ½ cup water ½ cup water 3 cups chopped rhubarb 3 cups chopped rhubarb Zest and juice ½ lemon Zest and juice ½ lemon ½-¾ cup sugar ½-¾ cup sugar

Crumble 1 cup large oats 1 cup large oats 1 cup mixed nuts and seeds 1 cup mixed nuts and seeds ¾ cup brown sugar ¾ cup brown sugar 1 tsp ground ginger 1 tsp ground ginger 100g butter, melted 100g butter, melted Icecream or cream, to serve Icecream or cream, to serve

Method

Place the apples, water, rhubarb, lemon and zest in a large pot, slowly bringing them to a simmer. Add half a cup of sugar first, then test for sweetness. Cook until the fruit has softened. Pour the fruit into one large ovenproof dish or individual dishes. To make the crumble, combine the oats, nuts, seeds, brown sugar, and ginger in a large bowl. Pour in the butter and mix to combine. Sprinkle over the fruit. Preheat the oven to 180C. Bake in the centre of the oven for 35 minutes or until crispy and golden. Serve while warm with a scoop of icecream or cream.

More dessert recipes

From caramel pears to banana dream cake.

Ginger caramel pears with creme fraiche. Give the humble pear a chance to shine with this seriously delicious dessert. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Apple strudel with rum raisins and pine nuts. It doesn’t get much better than fruity homemade strudel served with silky custard.

Lemon apple sponge cake with lemon curd cream. When it comes to classic baking, nothing beats a good sponge cake.

The easiest peach and honey tarts. These peach and honey tarts are golden, gorgeous and simple, and only require four ingredients.