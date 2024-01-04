This chocolate mousse layer cake recipe by Australian cook Donna Day sees a luscious, silky smooth chocolate mousse piled atop a flourless chocolate cake base. An impressive recipe ideal for a special occasion.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE MOUSSE LAYER CAKE RECIPE Serves 12

350g dark (70 per cent cocoa) chocolate, chopped 350g dark (70 per cent cocoa) chocolate, chopped 185g unsalted butter, chopped 185g unsalted butter, chopped 6 eggs 6 eggs 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar ¼ cup milk ¼ cup milk 1 cup almond meal (ground almonds) 1 cup almond meal (ground almonds) 1 x quantity chocolate mousse mixture (see basic recipe below), prepared to the end of step 5 1 x quantity chocolate mousse mixture (see basic recipe below), prepared to the end of step 5 Cocoa, for dusting Cocoa, for dusting

Preheat oven to 170C. Line the base and sides of a 24cm round springform cake tin with non-stick baking paper. Place the chocolate and butter in a saucepan over low heat and stir until melted. Place the eggs, sugar, milk and almond meal in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the chocolate mixture and whisk until smooth. Spoon into the prepared tin and cover with aluminium foil. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Remove the foil and allow to cool for 30 minutes, then refrigerate until cold. When the cake is cool, spoon over the chocolate mousse mixture and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight until set. Remove from the tin and place on a serving plate. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before dusting with cocoa, to serve.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE RECIPE Serves 4-6

1 cup pure cream 1 cup pure cream ½ cup double (thick) cream ½ cup double (thick) cream 220g dark (70 per cent cocoa) chocolate, finely chopped 220g dark (70 per cent cocoa) chocolate, finely chopped ¼ cup water ¼ cup water 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp vanilla extract 3 large eggs 3 large eggs 4 large egg yolks, extra 4 large egg yolks, extra ⅓ cup caster (superfine) sugar ⅓ cup caster (superfine) sugar

Place both the creams into a cold bowl and whisk together until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until required. Place the chocolate, water and vanilla in a large heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water) and stir until melted. Allow to cool slightly (the mixture may split). Place the eggs, extra yolks and sugar in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water). Using a handheld electric mixer, beat on high speed for 8 minutes or until the mixture is warm, thick and fluffy. Remove the bowl from the heat. Add ½ cup (125ml) of the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture and, using a metal spoon, fold to combine. Add this chocolate and egg mixture to the remaining egg mixture and gently fold to combine. Place mixture over an ice bath and very gently fold until cooled. Remove from the ice bath, add the whipped cream and gently fold to combine. Spoon the mousse into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for 2 hours or until well chilled and set.

Recipe extracted from Even More Basics to Brilliance by Donna Hay. Recipe photography by Chris Court and styling by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $60, out now.

