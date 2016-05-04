Mexican Chocolate Mousse Recipe

I enjoy the way deep, dark chocolate marries with fruit, and on this occasion, with the citrus of orange. Delicate spices are beautiful here: a little cinnamon, nutmeg and chilli add a warming component to this luscious dessert.
MEXICAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE Serves 4
⅓ cup coconut cream ⅓ cup good quality cocoa powder Flesh of 1 ripe avocado 4 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup ½ tsp ground cinnamon ¼ tsp ground nutmeg Tiny pinch of ground chilli Zest and juice of 1 orange 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- Place all ingredients into a food processor. Process for around a minute until smooth and creamy.
- Spoon into four bowls or small glass jars, then place in the fridge for half an hour before serving.
• For more from Eleanor Ozich see petite-kitchen.com