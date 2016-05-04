Food & Drink

Mexican Chocolate Mousse Recipe

By Eleanor Ozich
Viva
Mexican chocolate mousse. Picture / Eleanor Ozich.

I enjoy the way deep, dark chocolate marries with fruit, and on this occasion, with the citrus of orange. Delicate spices are beautiful here: a little cinnamon, nutmeg and chilli add a warming component to this luscious dessert.

MEXICAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Serves 4
⅓ cup coconut cream

⅓ cup good quality cocoa powder

Flesh of 1 ripe avocado

4 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Tiny pinch of ground chilli

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  1. Place all ingredients into a food processor. Process for around a minute until smooth and creamy.
  2. Spoon into four bowls or small glass jars, then place in the fridge for half an hour before serving.

• For more from Eleanor Ozich see petite-kitchen.com

