This tall and delicate cheesecake may look a little overcooked, but that’s the point. The bake time draws out a sweet caramel flavour and gorgeous colouring. The triple layer of baking paper that extends high above the tin protects the sides from overcooking.

DONNA HAY'S BASQUE BURNT CHEESECAKE RECIPE Serves 10–12

750g cream cheese, chopped and softened 1 cup caster sugar 1 cup caster sugar 4 large eggs 4 large eggs 1½ cups double (thick) cream 1½ cups double (thick) cream 1 tsp vanilla bean paste 1 tsp vanilla bean paste 1½ Tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour or rice flour 1½ Tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour or rice flour

Preheat oven to 220C. Line a 22cm round springform cake tin or a 22cm skillet with 3 large pieces of overlapping non-stick baking paper, ensuring paper comes above the rim. Place the cream cheese and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Using the whisk attachment, beat until smooth and soft peaks form. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition, until combined. Add the cream and vanilla and beat until just combined. Sift in the flour and beat on a low speed, until thick. Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 15 minutes, then rotate and bake for a further 10-15 minutes. The cheesecake should rise up like a soufflé and caramelise, almost burning on the top, but still have an extreme jiggle in the middle. Once out of the oven, allow to cool for 1 hour (the cheesecake will sink a bit), then refrigerate until chilled.

Recipe extracted from Even More Basics to Brilliance by Donna Hay. Recipe photography by Chris Court and styling by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $60, out now.

More Donna Hay

Recipes from the bestselling cookbook author.

Donna Hay’s Balsamic Pot Roast Chicken. This one-pot chicken dinner is full of juicy flavour and is weeknight-friendly too.

Donna Hay’s Pan Kale & Feta Quiche. A genius fuss-free quiche that stars greens and cheese.

A Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb. It has a luscious and cheesy sauce that may inspire shameless bowl-licking.