This tall and delicate cheesecake may look a little overcooked, but that’s the point. The bake time draws out a sweet caramel flavour and gorgeous colouring. The triple layer of baking paper that extends high above the tin protects the sides from overcooking.
Serves 10–12
- Preheat oven to 220C. Line a 22cm round springform cake tin or a 22cm skillet with 3 large pieces of overlapping non-stick baking paper, ensuring paper comes above the rim.
- Place the cream cheese and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Using the whisk attachment, beat until smooth and soft peaks form. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition, until combined.
- Add the cream and vanilla and beat until just combined. Sift in the flour and beat on a low speed, until thick.
- Pour into the prepared tin and bake for 15 minutes, then rotate and bake for a further 10-15 minutes. The cheesecake should rise up like a soufflé and caramelise, almost burning on the top, but still have an extreme jiggle in the middle.
- Once out of the oven, allow to cool for 1 hour (the cheesecake will sink a bit), then refrigerate until chilled.
Recipe extracted from Even More Basics to Brilliance by Donna Hay. Recipe photography by Chris Court and styling by Donna Hay. Published by HarperCollins, $60, out now.
More Donna Hay
Recipes from the bestselling cookbook author.
Donna Hay’s Balsamic Pot Roast Chicken. This one-pot chicken dinner is full of juicy flavour and is weeknight-friendly too.
Donna Hay’s Raspberry & Yoghurt Scrolls. This sweet, versatile recipe belongs in your baking repertoire.
Donna Hay’s Pan Kale & Feta Quiche. A genius fuss-free quiche that stars greens and cheese.
A Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb. It has a luscious and cheesy sauce that may inspire shameless bowl-licking.
Donna Hay’s Banana Coconut Dream Cake With Yoghurt Frosting. This heavenly cake is just as good with or without the frosting