18 Easy Lunch Ideas For When You Don’t Know What To Pack For Work

Stuck in a workweek lunch rut? Consider these recipes, from a generous three-cheese frittata, to fattoush with fried, salty halloumi.

The trick to making a great weekday lunch is optimising the texture of your meal. Keep crispy bits separately in another container and fill little bottles of dressing for a fresh drizzle. It might take a little more organisation, but you’ll be able to relax at midday with a lunch you’re looking forward to eating.

Dine on well-kept leftovers, crunchy sandwiches and leafy salads with the recipes below.

This simple salad from Ima Cuisine is almost self-dressing — a pinch of salt brings out the juice from the cheese and vegetables. You could also warm the halloumi separately (use the microwave or panini press) if you’re in the mood for something comforting.

Keep a baguette on hand throughout the week to elevate the daily sandwich — enjoy leftover steak with a punchy smear of garlicky chilli jam.

With plenty of herbs and spiced pork, these dippable parcels are fresh and moreish. Investing in leakproof containers can make it easy to bring sauces.

This warming dinner dish will keep well for leftovers the next day, as the umami and cheesy flavours enhance the risotto even after cooking.

These crumbly and herby falafels are super-versatile. You could add them to a halloumi or Greek salad, or nestle them into a garlicky pita stuffed with vegetables.

If you’ve got access to a panini press at work, this crunchy sandwich could be your new favourite lunch — a pea mash with lashings of olive oil and chopped garlic adds a silky texture.

The spice of the chorizo adds a real kick to this pasta, which acts as a soft bed for browned vegetables.

It’s easy to increase the portions of this golden potato curry and the spices will continue to marinate the potatoes overnight — pack some naan and a zestful pickle for more range in flavour.

These little cups are great for repurposing leftover sheets of seaweed and you can find a bit more variety with teriyaki chicken or a miso sauce.

This one-pan meal is an easy and delicious way to make the most of leftover vegetables, bringing them back to life with a hearty sprinkle of feta, mozzarella and parmesan. The frittata could also stretch across a few days.

The dressing for this fresh salad supplies lots of flavour, with peanut butter, honey, lemon, garlic, fish and soy sauce, and comes together in just three simple steps.

This stacked sandwich packs pastrami, swiss cheese, gherkins, sauerkraut and a homemade dressing — you can expect stares with this lunch box meal. Wrapping sandwiches in cheesecloth or brown paper can also help them to keep their shape.

A helping of raisins and lots of spices elevate this potato salad to make it an easy lunch staple.

If you’re looking to keep the crunch alive in your crispy salad toppings, like croutons or noodles, it can be handy to store them in a separate lunch box.

This vegetable-packed salad takes on a whole texture after being warmed, with an oozy mozzarella melting into the pillowy pasta.

Oven-baked chickpeas take on a whole new texture and flavour, adding a satisfying crunch to this leafy salad. Top up with a medley of herbs to build on the freshness.

Baking the pumpkin inside the golden-crusted tart creates a rich and sweet flavour, perfect for a pause at midday.

This avocado toast is stepped up a notch, with the addition of flavourful bread, a drizzle of pesto, big crumbs of feta and a sweet bite of red onion.