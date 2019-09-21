Food & Drink

Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons

By Angela Casley
Viva
Homemade croutons are the perfect crunchy accompaniment to this rustic-style salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Peeling and deseeding tomatoes is worth the effort. It not only looks great but creates a smooth silky texture. Instead of throwing out unused bread, use it to make delicious crunchy croutons.

RUSTIC TUNA, TOMATO & ROCKET SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4
4 slices rustic bread, torn into pieces

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 large tomatoes

¼ red onion, sliced finely

400g tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cup Kalamata olives

185g tin tuna

2 cups shredded rocket
Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp dijon mustard
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. Place the bread pieces on a baking tray, toss in the olive oil and bake for 15 minutes until golden and crispy.
  3. To make the dressing, combine the oil, lemon juice and mustard in a jar.
  4. In a large bowl, toss together the baked bread, tomatoes, onion, beans, olives, tuna and rocket.
  5. Stir through the dressing and serve.

