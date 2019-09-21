Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons

Peeling and deseeding tomatoes is worth the effort. It not only looks great but creates a smooth silky texture. Instead of throwing out unused bread, use it to make delicious crunchy croutons.
RUSTIC TUNA, TOMATO & ROCKET SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
4 slices rustic bread, torn into pieces 2 Tbsp olive oil 4 large tomatoes ¼ red onion, sliced finely 400g tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed ¼ cup Kalamata olives 185g tin tuna 2 cups shredded rocket
Dressing 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp lemon juice ½ tsp dijon mustard
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Place the bread pieces on a baking tray, toss in the olive oil and bake for 15 minutes until golden and crispy.
- To make the dressing, combine the oil, lemon juice and mustard in a jar.
- In a large bowl, toss together the baked bread, tomatoes, onion, beans, olives, tuna and rocket.
- Stir through the dressing and serve.