Once these scrummy hotcakes are cooked stack them with a little piece of baking paper in-between to prevent them from sticking together. And if you have plenty of oranges, be generous and use two in the filling.
ORANGE & RICOTTA HOTCAKES WITH HONEY RECIPE Serves 4
1½ cups flour 1 tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda 2 Tbsp caster sugar 1 Tbsp orange zest 125g ricotta 1 egg ¾ cup milk Little butter for cooking
Filling 125g ricotta 1-2 oranges, peeled and cut in small pieces Honey to drizzle
- Into a bowl place the flour, baking powder, soda, sugar, zest and ricotta. Add the egg then milk and stir into a batter. A few lumps from the ricotta is fine. Leave to rest for 20 minutes.
- Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Add ¼ cups of mixture to the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until just bubbling. Flip and cook for a further 2 minutes. Remove and continue with the remaining mixture.
- To serve, layer the hotcakes with orange pieces and ricotta. Finish with a good drizzle of honey. Extra zest for garnish is optional.