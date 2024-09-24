I wrote this recipe for a Greek-style filo pie after going to Mary Quicke’s farm and dairy near Exeter. It was a thoroughly enjoyable visit and I was very impressed with Mary’s resistance to automation, favouring the manual skills of her very experienced team. Very laudable when you consider the enormous popularity of her Cheddar cheese. I took some home to make this vegetarian pie, but when I cooked it for an episode of Food Stories, I came a little unstuck as it was pointed out by more than one viewer that the cheese I used is made with rennet. I am pleased to suggest using one of her lovely vegetarian cheeses called Double Devonshire instead for this pie.