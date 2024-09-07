My Town: Lucy Blakiston Is Back In Blenheim

With a new book out on September 10, a sojourn in Portugal and being back in her hometown, media company founder Lucy Blakiston tells Viva there’s a lot to like about the Marlborough town (and where to get the best mince and cheese pie).

Lucy Blakiston is back where she grew up, at the top of the South Island, running her media company from Blenheim and reconnecting with the region.

The co-founder of Shit You Should Care About — she, Ruby Edwards and Olivia Mercer launched it in 2018 — Lucy has now taken the reigns as the others have pursued other ventures.

The platform, which has evolved from the Instagram-focused early days to include a newsletter, podcast and website, is one she’s run from all over the world: New Zealand (Wellington and Auckland), Colombia, India, America, Portugal — and many airport floors — but coming back home has proved reassuring.

“This might sound insane, but it’s become clear to me that I literally can’t do my job as well as I can in Blenheim anywhere else in the world,” she says. “The place I’m happiest, feel the most myself, and can do the best job from, has always been Blenheim. It’s home.”

She grew up there, moving from Timaru when she was 2, before heading up to Te Whanganui-a-Tara to study. There was a spell in Tāmaki Makaurau. “Auckland was fine, but it was NOT for me,” she says. “So I yo-yoed back and forth from Blenheim to Auckland for a few years”.

When she and co-author Bel Hawkins secured their publishing deal for Make It Make Sense — a conversational book that traverses algorithmic angst, cultural analysis and offline life — Lucy moved to Lisbon to work on it.

Living in a historic, cultural hub in Europe sounds dreamy. “When I got there, all I could think about was coming home!”

With a population of 30,500 Blenheim is a far cry from Lisbon, and New Zealand's bigger metropolitan centres at least a couple of hours away, how has it been for a young, zeitgeist-connected media worker to be back in Marlborough?

“I don’t know if Blenheim has changed or if I’ve changed. When you’re a teenager I think it’s normal to be like ‘omg get me out of my small town,’ but for me and my friends I think being in a small town actually meant we got really good at using our imagination and making our own fun,” Lucy explains. “Funnily enough, Rubes, Liv and I were always planning businesses together when we were younger — and even though none of them was a media company — I think being so close and so imaginative is the reason we actually ended up starting one!”

The regional benefits help too, vineyards and picturesque landscapes. “Once you turn 18 and realise how good a beer in the Marlborough Sounds, or a platter at a winery is, you definitely start seeing Blenheim in a better light.”

Franks is my favourite restaurant and good for special occasions. One thing about Blenheim is it’s lacking good dinner places! There — I said it! If you have some money to spend, or something to celebrate, the one restaurant I adore is Franks, specifically for the clams they do.

Karaka Cafe is my favourite. Because that’s my best friend’s last name and because they make the best cheese rolls on earth.

Karaka Cafe is a favourite spot.

Redwoodtown Bakery is the best. I know I’m expected to say the Burleigh Bakery for their pies — which are soooo good if not a little bit bougie for me — but ACTUALLY, my favourite bakery (and pie) is from the Redwoodtown Bakery. Sorry!

Sweet treats aren’t my style. I famously hate ice cream, and very rarely have a sweet tooth, but my little brother Ben is the BEST baker I know, so it’s probably at home for one of his doughnuts.

My favourite takeaway spot is Village India. For their Peshwari naan and onion bhaji.

The only bar I really go to is called 5tapped. I love it because it serves a good beer and isn’t trying to do too much. There are also lots of motorbikes to look at, and they let me bring my e-bike inside and lean it up against the wall so it doesn’t get stolen.

Marlborough's best winery is Mahi. I'm so biased, but it's also true: my brother Nick works at a winery called Mahi, which makes the BEST Sauvignon Blanc (which is saying something since this is what Marlborough is known for), and my fave pinot noir.

My favourite fashion store is Ruby Tuesday. It’s a second-hand store run by the cutest and chicest woman who has the BEST taste and it’s right by the library, so when I need a break from reading the news, she’s always there as my go-to.

I’m obsessed with my local library. I was waiting for this question because I have to say, I am OBSESSED with it. Like, almost alarmingly so. It was built while I was overseas, and when I came back and saw what an amazing job they’d done on it I was SHOOK. It’s my favourite place to work, the staff are all so nice (and some of them are still the librarians who used to lend me books as a little kid) and the cafe down below makes a mean oat flat white. I’m genuinely such an advocate for public libraries. Go and visit yours today!!

On a sunny day you’re definitely going to the Marlborough Sounds. There are so many beaches out there, especially along the Queen Charlotte Drive, and driving that road with your windows down and music up is genuinely one of my fave things to do on a hot day.

Sunset at Lochmara Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds.

If you’re feeling like a boat trip, I’d recommend visiting Lochmara Lodge. (I worked there for a summer and had the best summer of my life.) It’s got a beautiful cafe, but also so much more than that. They have a bunch of wildlife (and a little hospital where they rehabilitate them) where you can visit their native kākariki parakeets, kunekune pigs, llamas. Also there’s an underwater observatory that is so cool.

The Wither Hills are great for a walk. Even better for a bike ride.

I head to Anakiwa if I need inspiration. When I was in high school I did an Outward Bound course in Anakiwa, so any time I need to remind myself that if I can be dropped in the forest to fend for myself for three days, that I can do literally anything, I drive back out there.

You’ll find the best beach literally anywhere in the Marlborough Sounds. But I also love Whites Bay for somewhere a bit moodier.

Lucy Blakiston at Whites Bay, between Blenheim and Picton.

What makes my town special is pretty much everything. The people!! The weather!! The wine!! The fact that most of my family is here!! The fact that it’s the place that 99% of my best friends are from!! As you can tell, Blenheim is a very special place to me, and will always be home, no matter where in the world I go.

