This tart is turbocharged with smoky bacon and peppers.

This is a fun dish and a great way to use any leftover tortillas in the cupboard. If your tortillas are smaller, adjust the tin size. I use my favourite smoky bacon — remember some can be salty when you are seasoning.

TORTILLA TART WITH COTTAGE CHEESE AND BACON RECIPE Serves 4

2 large tortilla 2 large tortilla 1 Tbsp oil 1 Tbsp oil 1 onion, sliced 1 onion, sliced 6 sliced streaky bacon rashers 6 sliced streaky bacon rashers ½ red pepper, sliced ½ red pepper, sliced 6 eggs 6 eggs 200g cottage cheese 200g cottage cheese ½ cup grated tasty cheese ½ cup grated tasty cheese ¼ cup chopped dill or parsley ¼ cup chopped dill or parsley Salt and pepper, to season Salt and pepper, to season

Preheat the oven to 175C. To form the base, place the two tortillas on the bottom and sides of a 20cm cake tin. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook the onion, bacon and peppers for 5 minutes. Whisk the eggs, cottage cheese, tasty cheese, parsley or dill in a bowl. Add the bacon and season it with salt and pepper. Pour carefully into the tortilla base. Place in the oven for 40 minutes or until just set in the middle. Remove and cool for 15 minutes before removing from the tin and serving.

A quiche Lorraine to make again. A fabulous (but not fussy) quiche you can have for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

