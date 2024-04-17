These feijoa and honey pork ribs are easy to pull together, even on busy weeknights.

The joy of this recipe is you can start the day before and get to the end of step two. Then, reheat the ribs the next day and simply smother them in marinade.

FEIJOA AND HONEY PORK RIBS RECIPE Serves 4-6

Marinade 1 cup feijoa pulp 1 cup feijoa pulp 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 clove garlic, crushed Zest and juice of 1 lime Zest and juice of 1 lime ½ cup runny honey ½ cup runny honey ½ red chilli, chopped small ½ red chilli, chopped small 1 cup chopped coriander 1 cup chopped coriander

Preheat the oven to 150C. Line a baking tray with paper. Blitz the feijoa, garlic, lime, honey, chilli and half the coriander. Place the ribs into the oven dish. Smother with half the marinade, leaving to sit for 20 minutes. Cover, pour in about 1 cup of water and place into the oven for 2 hours. Remove the ribs and turn the oven up to 180C. Brush with more marinade and cook for 20-30 minutes until sticky and delicious. Cut into single ribs, sprinkle with a bit of extra coriander and serve any extra marinade alongside.

Sam Low's twice-cooked pork with cumin. The deep caramel flavour in this dish is utterly delicious — you'll want leftovers.

