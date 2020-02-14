A leg of lamb goes a long way when barbecued and sliced thinly. Added to some vibrant vegetables, tasty olives and herbs, it will feed a crowd or keep you going for a couple of days.
BARBECUED LAMB, GREEN BEAN & MUSHROOM SALAD RECIPE
Serves 10
1 butterflied leg of lamb Salt and pepper 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp chermoula spice mix 2 onions, sliced 4 cloves garlic, sliced 200g green beans, blanched 250g mushrooms, sliced 24 pimento-stuffed green olives 1 cup parsley leaves 1 cup mint leaves
Dressing 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar ¼ cup olive oil 1 tsp Dijon mustard
Sauce 1 cup Greek yoghurt 1 Tbsp tahini 1 tsp runny honey 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat.
- Smother the lamb with oil and chermoula and season well. Cook on the barbecue for around 40 minutes, turning occasionally, until still a little pink in the middle. Remove and allow to rest.
- On a hotplate cook the onions and garlic slowly until completely softened and lightly browned. Set aside.
- Make the dressing by mixing the vinegar, oil and mustard together in a small jar.
- Combine the yoghurt, tahini, honey and lemon juice in a small bowl.
- To assemble the salad combine the onion, beans, mushrooms, olives, parsley and mint together in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss together. Slice the meat thinly. Combine with the salad and serve on a large platter.
- Drizzle with yoghurt sauce.