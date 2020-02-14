Food & Drink

Barbecued Lamb, Green Bean & Mushroom Salad With Yoghurt Sauce

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve this barbecued lamb salad drizzled with yoghurt sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

A leg of lamb goes a long way when barbecued and sliced thinly. Added to some vibrant vegetables, tasty olives and herbs, it will feed a crowd or keep you going for a couple of days.

BARBECUED LAMB, GREEN BEAN & MUSHROOM SALAD RECIPE

Serves 10

1 butterflied leg of lamb

Salt and pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp chermoula spice mix

2 onions, sliced

4 cloves garlic, sliced

200g green beans, blanched

250g mushrooms, sliced

24 pimento-stuffed green olives

1 cup parsley leaves

1 cup mint leaves
Dressing

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard
Sauce

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 Tbsp tahini

1 tsp runny honey

2 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat.
  2. Smother the lamb with oil and chermoula and season well. Cook on the barbecue for around 40 minutes, turning occasionally, until still a little pink in the middle. Remove and allow to rest.
  3. On a hotplate cook the onions and garlic slowly until completely softened and lightly browned. Set aside.
  4. Make the dressing by mixing the vinegar, oil and mustard together in a small jar.
  5. Combine the yoghurt, tahini, honey and lemon juice in a small bowl.
  6. To assemble the salad combine the onion, beans, mushrooms, olives, parsley and mint together in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss together. Slice the meat thinly. Combine with the salad and serve on a large platter.
  7. Drizzle with yoghurt sauce.

