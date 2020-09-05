Crispy Prosciutto Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

Jazz up potatoes with fresh oregano and parmesan. Avoiding cutting right through the potatoes to create an impressive fan shape. Any array of delicious flavours can be added to potatoes cooked this way. Try feta and chopped olives, or simply rub in olive oil and serve as a side dish to a main meal.
CRISPY PROSCIUTTO HASSELBACK POTATOES
Makes 8
8 medium potatoes 2 Tbsp olive oil ½ cup grated parmesan 1 Tbsp chopped oregano 1 tsp lemon zest Salt and freshly ground pepper 8 sliced prosciutto Vine-roasted tomatoes, to serve Oregano leaves, to garnish
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- With a small sharp knife cut slits in the potatoes ¼ cm apart, not quite through to the base, so when the potatoes cook they will fan slightly. Rub the potatoes with the olive oil.
- In a small bowl combine the parmesan, oregano, zest, salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the potatoes patting down as you go. Place in the oven for 40 minutes until the potatoes are cooked through.
- In a frying pan cook the prosciutto until crispy. Crumble three slices over the potatoes, reserving the remainder to serve alongside.
- Serve hot with roasted tomatoes. Garnish with a few extra oregano leaves.