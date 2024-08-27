A good use for leftover mash, these fabulous French fritters justify making a batch just for this recipe too.

Beignets are French doughnuts, usually made with sweet dough and dusted in icing sugar. These cheesy versions are savoury, using leftover mashed potato, served with chilli oil on the side. It’s best not to use olive oil in a deep-fryer. The flavour is too intense, and it has a low smoking point. Try canola oil or sunflower oil. These beignets can be piped on to baking paper and frozen – ready to cook.

DEEP FRIED POTATO AND CHEESE BEIGNETS Makes 16

200ml hot water 200g plain flour 200g plain flour ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt Pinch chilli Pinch chilli 1 cup grated parmesan 1 cup grated parmesan 100g crumbled feta 100g crumbled feta ½ cup finely chopped spring onion ½ cup finely chopped spring onion ½ cup mashed potato ½ cup mashed potato 3 eggs 3 eggs Neutral oil, for cooking Neutral oil, for cooking Chilli oil, to serve Chilli oil, to serve

Place the hot water in a pot and bring it to a simmer. Add the flour and salt, stirring vigorously until a dough forms. Remove from the heat. Add the chilli, parmesan, feta, spring onion, and potato, stirring well to combine. Cool. Place the dough into a bowl of a kitchen mix and turn it on low. Add the eggs one at a time, beating to form a glossy dough. To cook, heat a deep-fryer to 170C or fill a pot halfway up the side with flavourless oil. Use a damp hand to roll 4cm lengths of dough. Alternatively, put the dough into a piping bag and pipe it on to a greased tray, then transfer it to the fryer. Test one to ensure your heat is correct. Then, continue cooking in batches. Serve hot, with chilli oil on the side.

