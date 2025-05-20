This creative vegetable dish sees sizzled haloumi and sage leave slotted into a slitted roast squash.
Squash, funnily enough, is a fruit with seeds but is known as a vegetable for cooking. If you don’t like the skin, feel free to peel it. It caramelises beautifully when roasted.
ROASTED SQUASH, SAGE AND GARLIC DRESSING
Serves 4
1 squash, cut lengthways
4 cloves garlic, crushed
Salt and pepper
¼ cup olive oil
200g halloumi, sliced
Oil for cooking sage leaves
1 bunch of sage leaves
Yoghurt Dressing
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ tsp salt
1 Tbsp lemon juice
½ cup yoghurt
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Scoop the seeds from the squash and cut crosswise every half-centimetre. Place them onto the baking paper. Spread with the crushed garlic, salt, and pepper, then drizzle with oil. Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer can be easily inserted.
- For the dressing, place the garlic, salt, lemon juice and yoghurt into a small bowl, stirring well.
- Fry the sliced halloumi in a pan until golden brown.
- Coat the bottom of a frying pan with the additional oil. Fry the sage leaves for 20 seconds until they are crispy.
- Remove the squash from the oven, place the halloumi into some of the slits and dot around the sage leaves.
- Serve hot, with the yoghurt on the side.