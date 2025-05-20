Food & Drink

Roasted Squash, Sage & Garlic Dressing Recipe


By Angela Casley
Roast a squash, make some slices, and fill them with salty cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

This creative vegetable dish sees sizzled haloumi and sage leave slotted into a slitted roast squash.

Squash, funnily enough, is a fruit with seeds but is known as a vegetable for cooking. If you don’t like the skin, feel free to peel it. It caramelises beautifully when roasted.

ROASTED SQUASH, SAGE AND GARLIC DRESSING

Serves 4

1 squash, cut lengthways

4 cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

¼ cup olive oil

200g halloumi, sliced

Oil for cooking sage leaves

1 bunch of sage leaves

Yoghurt Dressing

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup yoghurt

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
  2. Scoop the seeds from the squash and cut crosswise every half-centimetre. Place them onto the baking paper. Spread with the crushed garlic, salt, and pepper, then drizzle with oil. Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer can be easily inserted.
  3. For the dressing, place the garlic, salt, lemon juice and yoghurt into a small bowl, stirring well.
  4. Fry the sliced halloumi in a pan until golden brown.
  5. Coat the bottom of a frying pan with the additional oil. Fry the sage leaves for 20 seconds until they are crispy.
  6. Remove the squash from the oven, place the halloumi into some of the slits and dot around the sage leaves.
  7. Serve hot, with the yoghurt on the side.

