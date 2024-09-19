Peppery rocket does double duty in this light pasta dish, filling the pasta and brightening up the lively sauce it gets baked in.
Stuffed pasta is good any time. Here, the sauce is light and refreshing. Get it ready ahead of time, with just a quick oven visit to finish it off. Just add pine nuts.
1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
2. Cook the pasta tubes or shells as per packet instructions — drain and cool.
3. Combine the goat cheese, ricotta, parmesan, zest, and rocket in a bowl — season with salt and pepper to taste. Using a teaspoon, fill the pasta tubes. Please place them in a well-oiled baking dish.
4. Heat the oil in a frying pan to make the sauce. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for two or three minutes. Add the tomatoes and rocket, cooking for 5-8 minutes until the tomatoes are soft and squishy. Season to taste, then spoon over and around the pasta.
5. Sprinkle with parmesan and bake for 20 minutes until golden.
6. Serve while hot with some pine nuts to garnish.
More restaurant-worthy pasta recipes
Fancy, but not fussy, these pasta recipes are more delicious than the sum of their parts.
Silky, Sumptuous Spaghetti Aglio, Olio E Peperoncino. A family favourite in Italy, this garlic and chilli pasta is a breeze to whip up at home.
Decadent Asparagus, Truffle & Gorgonzola Pasta. Truffles are a nice addition to this cheesy pasta — and a little goes a long way.
A Spicy, Salty Pumpkin & Sardine Linguine. This linguine is a little salty and a little spicy, in the best way.
Osteria Uno’s Ricotta Gnudi With Watercress Pesto. Jordan and Sarah Macdonald, the team behind busy Osteria Uno in Birkenhead share the recipe for one of their popular dishes so you can recreate the magic at home.