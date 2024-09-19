Peppery rocket does double duty in this light pasta dish, filling the pasta and brightening up the lively sauce it gets baked in.

Stuffed pasta is good any time. Here, the sauce is light and refreshing. Get it ready ahead of time, with just a quick oven visit to finish it off. Just add pine nuts.

ROCKET & GOAT CHEESE STUFFED PASTA Serves 4

12 large pasta tubes or shells

For the filling 150g soft goat cheese 150g soft goat cheese 1 cup ricotta 1 cup ricotta 1 cup grated parmesan 1 cup grated parmesan 2 tsp lemon zest 2 tsp lemon zest 2 cups rocket, wilted and chopped small 2 cups rocket, wilted and chopped small Salt and pepper Salt and pepper

For the sauce 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil ½ onion, chopped ½ onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 ½ cup chopped fresh tomatoes 1 ½ cup chopped fresh tomatoes 2 cups rocket 2 cups rocket Salt and pepper Salt and pepper ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan

To serve ¼ cup toasted pine nuts ¼ cup toasted pine nuts

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Cook the pasta tubes or shells as per packet instructions — drain and cool.

3. Combine the goat cheese, ricotta, parmesan, zest, and rocket in a bowl — season with salt and pepper to taste. Using a teaspoon, fill the pasta tubes. Please place them in a well-oiled baking dish.

4. Heat the oil in a frying pan to make the sauce. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for two or three minutes. Add the tomatoes and rocket, cooking for 5-8 minutes until the tomatoes are soft and squishy. Season to taste, then spoon over and around the pasta.

5. Sprinkle with parmesan and bake for 20 minutes until golden.

6. Serve while hot with some pine nuts to garnish.

